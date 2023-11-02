Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: Congress sets sights on 150-plus seats in upcoming polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee meeting at the AICC Headquarters.

In the lead-up to the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections scheduled for later this month, the Congress party has outlined a strategy that includes multiple rallies featuring senior leaders as they set their sights on winning more than 150 seats in the 230-member assembly.

Party Chief Mallikarjun Kharge is set to lead this campaign by addressing two rallies in Jabalpur district on Saturday. Following his lead, other prominent Congress leaders, including former President Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will be visiting the state to campaign for party candidates until November 15, the last day of campaigning.

The Congress spokesperson, Supriya Shrinate, revealed that Kharge will deliver a total of 22 rallies in the state. Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to address six election meetings, and Rahul Gandhi plans to undertake more than six 'padayatras' (foot marches) and address rallies in support of the party.

"Kharge will kickstart his last leg of campaigning in MP on November 4 by addressing rallies at Katangi and Shahpura in Jabalpur district," Shrinate stated. The party's goal is to secure more than 150 seats in the upcoming election.

Additionally, Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala will address 30 rallies. Other prominent leaders, such as former Madhya Pradesh Chief Ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, will speak at 70 and 60 rallies, respectively. Leaders like former Union Minister Arun Yadav and Suresh Pachouri will also address rallies throughout the state.

Supriya Shrinate emphasised that the people of Madhya Pradesh are eager to vote for the Congress, expressing dissatisfaction with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's administration, which she referred to as 'jungle raj.' The Congress, she noted, is ready to secure an overwhelming mandate, believing in the party's vision and promises.

Throughout their election campaign, Congress leaders will aim to expose the "misrule and failure" of the BJP, which has held power for 18 years in the state.

The Madhya Pradesh assembly elections are scheduled for November 17, with the vote counting set for December 3.

