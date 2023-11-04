MP polls: Congress running on 'Corruption, Commission, Communal riots, Criminal politics' formula, says Shah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

MP Assembly polls: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday (November 4) urged people to vote for the BJP in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections stating that the party worked for the welfare of all communities in its 18-year rule and made it a ‘Bemisal Rajya’ while the Congress government had made the state a ‘Bimaru Rajya’. He accused Congress of working to “fill its treasury” and said that the BJP, on the contrary, has developed the state. Madhya Pradesh will vote for the Assembly elections on November 17.

Shah, who visited Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri today, addressed an election campaign and slammed the Congress for its previous rule in the state alleging that the party worked for its benefit.

"Congress party runs on 4C formula: C- Corruption, C- Commission, C- Communal riots, C- Criminal politics. It is very important to vote for BJP to save Madhya Pradesh from these 4Cs and bring it into the stream of development," Shah said.

"...Whenever Congress ruled, it only worked to fill its treasury. Whereas BJP worked for development. Today I have come to tell Kamal Nath that if he has even a little courage he should answer - When he left Madhya Pradesh in 2002, the budget here was only Rs 23 thousand crores. Today, the budget here has increased to Rs 3 lakh 14 thousand crore during the 18 years of BJP rule..." he added.

'Double-engine government'

The Home Minister asked the people to repeat the ‘double-engine government’ stating that it transformed the state from a ‘Bimaru Rajya’ to a ‘Bemisal Rajya’.

“While casting your vote do not think that you are voting to elect an MLA, CM or bringing BJP to power. But while voting, keep in mind that the double-engine government transformed Madhya Pradesh from a 'Bimaru Rajya' to a 'Bemisal Rajya'...Your one vote will ensure whose government will be here in the next 5 years,” he said.

“On one side there is the Congress which kept Madhya Pradesh in darkness for many years, making it a 'Bimaru' state. On the other side is the BJP government, which has worked for the welfare of farmers, Dalits, backward classes, women, tribals and youth in the 18 years…” Shah added.

Shah takes on Kamal Nath

He alleged that if Kamal Nath becomes the chief minister again, he will stop all welfare schemes started by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

“Kamal Nath shut more than 51 poor welfare schemes run by Shivraj Singh government. But if Kamal Nath comes again, Ladli Behna Yojana will also be stopped and farmers will also stop getting Rs 12,000,” he said.

Madhya Pradesh will go to Assembly polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

(With ANI inputs)