Lok Sabha election 2024: 'Have full faith in people of Chhindwara, they'll side with truth', says Kamal Nath

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Congress leader Kamal Nath speaks during an event for poll campaigning.

Lok Sabha election 2024: While speaking to India TV exclusively, the Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath spoke on speculations about joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"It was the BJP's propaganda and they are using such tactics to win elections," said Kamal Nath. "The voters of Madhya Pradesh and Chhindwara will support the truth in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024," he added.

BJP said that they had won by only 37 thousand last time. They may keep saying anything but in the end, the people of Chhindwara will decide everything.

Kamal Nath on Congress workers, supporters joining BJP

"BJP is under siege and will continue to do so.

There have been reports of you joining the BJP. BJP will keep saying that I ever said this, you people said this, you people refute it.

Earlier, Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath ruled out the possibility of contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh and said that "he will not leave Chhindwara under any circumstance."

Speaking to media, Nath said, "I have no such plan to contest from Jabalpur. I won't leave Chhindwara in any condition."

Nath has been elected nine times from the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat.Asked about several leaders leaving the Congress to join the BJP, he said, "If Suresh Pachouri has left the Congress to join the BJP, it's his wish. He (Deepak Joshi) was from there (BJP) only."

Earlier on March 5, Kamal Nath said that the Congress will win at least 12-13 seats out of 29 parliamentary constituencies in the state in the upcoming general elections. The veteran Congress leader also scotched rumours about the possibility of his joining the BJP.

