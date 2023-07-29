Madhya Pradesh: Tiger count rises to 785 in four years, becomes leading big cat state

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Madhya Pradesh: Tiger count rose to 785 from 526 in four years

International Tiger Day: It is a proud moment for every Indian as the number of tigers in Madhya Pradesh rose to 785 in 2022 from 526 in 2018. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday greeted the state's people on International Tiger Day and shared the data. According to the report `Status of Tigers: Co-predators & Prey in India-2022', the Chouhan-led state (Madhya Pradesh) has the highest number of tigers in the country. Karnataka with 563 tigers stands in the second position and Uttarakhand with 560 is in the third position. The report was released by the National Tiger Conservation Authority and Wildlife Institute of India.

Tigers in state has increased to 785 from 526 in four years

Madhya Pradesh forests added 259 tigers in a span of four years, as per the survey. “It is a matter of great pleasure that as a result of cooperation of the people of our state and untiring efforts of the Forest Department, the number of tigers in our state has increased to 785 from 526 in four years,” Chouhan said in a tweet.

Congratulating the people of the state for this success, he further said, “Let us all together take a pledge to conserve nature for future generations on the occasion of International Tiger Day.”

Tigers in Madhya Pradesh

Earlier in 2006, the tiger count in the state was 300, however, it slipped from its number one position against Karnataka as the tiger population declined to 257 in 2010.

Again in 2014, Karnataka secured the first position with 406 tigers and Madhya Pradesh recorded 300 big cats. Madhya Pradesh reclaimed the top position in 2018 with 526 cats against 524 in Karnataka.

Madhya Pradesh has six tiger reserves: Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Panna, Pench, Satpura and Sanjay-Dubri Tiger Reserve.