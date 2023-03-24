Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits Gwalior

Earthquake: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, National Centre for Seismology said. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 24-03-2023, 10:31:49 IST, Lat:26.01 & Long:78.35, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 28km SE of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, India" Tweeted NCS.

According to reports, tremors were also felt in some regions in the neighbouring state of Chhattisgarh.

ALSO READ: Earthquake: Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, day after major jolts

Earthquake struck Moirang in Manipur

Earlier today, NCS also informed that an earthquake of magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Moirang in Manipur. The earthquake struck Moirang at 08:52 am. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 24-03-2023, 08:52:40 IST, Lat: 24.23 & Long: 93.86, Depth: 51 Km, Location: 31km SSE of Moirang, Manipur, India," NCS tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday, people in north India including Delhi and its surrounding areas felt earthquake tremors in the evening with many people coming to open spaces as a precautionary measure.

(With inputs from ANI)