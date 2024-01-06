Bhopal: 26 girls go missing from illegally-run children's home in Madhya Pradesh, ex-CM takes note

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Anchal Girls' Hostel

In a shocking incident, at least 26 girls from different states, including Gujarat, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, have gone missing from an illegally-run shelter home in Bhopal. According to reports, the police have also registered an FIR against a private NGO for running the girls' home without permission.

The matter came to light when National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairman Priyank Kanungo made a surprise visit to the Anchal Girls' Hostel in Parwalia area on the outskirts of Bhopal. When he checked the register, he found that there were entries of 68 girls in it but 26 of them were missing. When the director of the children's home, Anil Mathew, was questioned about the missing girls, he could not give a satisfactory answer. After this, the police was informed and Parvaliya police has registered an FIR in this matter.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairman Priyank Kanungo in this regard has written in a letter sent to Chief Secretary Veena Rana that 'Aanchal Children's Home of Bhopal was inspected. During this, he interacted with the officials of the children's home and the children present in the children's home. It was revealed that the children's home is neither registered nor recognised.

There are no CCTV cameras in the hostel. Apart from 2 women, there are 2 male guards at night, whereas according to the rules, it is mandatory for only female guards to stay in the girls' hostel.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan posts on X

Former Madhya Pradesh CHief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in his post wrote, "The case of disappearance of 26 girls from a children's home operating without permission in Parwalia police station area of ​​Bhopal has come to my notice. Considering the seriousness and sensitivity of the matter, I urge the government to take cognizance and take immediate action."