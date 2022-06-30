Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Never make these mistakes while lighting a lamp in front of God

Vastu Tips: If God is with you, then nothing can be done. But even God has to be celebrated according to Vastu Shastra. Vastu Shastra has great importance in everyone's life. If you do not act accordingly, you may have to suffer a lot. In Hinduism, before doing any auspicious work, gods and goddesses are worshipped. His blessings are taken by performing his aarti. There are many ways of worshipping in Hinduism and everyone worships in their own way.

But the one thing that is common in all these worships is the lamp burning during the aarti of the Lord. For happiness and peace in the house, we move the aarti plate all over the house. By doing this, the Vastu defects of the house also end. There is a pleasant atmosphere in the house. But often people make some mistakes while lighting the lamp. Which has a direct effect on the wealth of the house.

Do not forget to do this work while lighting the lamp: