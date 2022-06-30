Vastu Tips: Never make these mistakes while lighting a lamp in front of God

Vastu Tips: If God is with you, then nothing can be done. But even God has to be celebrated according to Vastu Shastra. Vastu Shastra has great importance in everyone's life. If you do not act accordingly, you may have to suffer a lot. In Hinduism, before doing any auspicious work, gods and goddesses are worshipped. His blessings are taken by performing his aarti. There are many ways of worshipping in Hinduism and everyone worships in their own way.
But the one thing that is common in all these worships is the lamp burning during the aarti of the Lord. For happiness and peace in the house, we move the aarti plate all over the house. By doing this, the Vastu defects of the house also end. There is a pleasant atmosphere in the house. But often people make some mistakes while lighting the lamp. Which has a direct effect on the wealth of the house.
Do not forget to do this work while lighting the lamp:
- If you worship daily, then you have to always keep in mind that you always use a lamp of the right shape. Before starting the worship, also check that it is clean. If you do not clean your lamp properly, then it brings negativity in the house.
- If you light a lamp in the house in the morning and evening, then always keep in mind that for the ghee lamp, use a white cotton wick and for the oil lamp, make a wick from Kalawa. According to Vastu Shastra, this method is considered correct.
- Do not forget to purify your house with Gangajal from time to time and also light a lamp in front of God every morning and evening. By doing this, happiness and peace remains in the house. Not only this, in the evening, keep a lamp lit daily at the main entrance of your house.
- Spread some rice and make a place for a lamp on it. By doing this, Mother Lakshmi resides in the house.