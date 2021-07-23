Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/REDAPPLEDIGITALHEALTH Vastu Tips: Sleeping with head in the west direction is considered inauspicious, Here's why

Sleeping in the direction according to the vastu shastra can make a lot of difference in the energy with which you wake up. Acharya Indu Prakash has already highlighted the pros and cons of sleeping with head in north as well as the south direction. Let’s talk about the other two directions- east and west today. According to Vastu Shastra, sleeping in the east direction is good, while you should never sleep with head in the west direction.

Sleeping in the east direction is considered good for health. The reason being the sun. As the sun rises in the east and its first ray is also seen in the east, sleeping in the east direction gives positive energy and keeps you energised the whole day. While sleeping in the west direction does its opposite that keeps the body lazy. It also doesn’t let your brain function properly as the energy isn’t sufficient to work with a pace.

