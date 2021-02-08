Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Never make store room in this direction, will affect the health of whole family

In Vaastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash, due to which defects such a situation arises. If you have built a store room or store house in the northeast direction of your house, then know that according to Vastu Shastra it is absolutely wrong.

This is the first reason for contaminating this direction. In this direction, the construction of store room causes problems in father-son relationship and distrust between the two.

Apart from store room, kitchen or toilet should not be built in this direction. This adversely affects the health of the entire family.