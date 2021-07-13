Vastu Tips: Make reception area in THIS direction of the hotel to get more benefits

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Make reception area in the south-west direction of the hotel

Know from Acharya Indu Prakash about the direction of office reception in the hotel. While going inside any office, the first thing you see is the office reception because this is the place which is made at the front of the office. The first meeting of any customer or colleague is with the receptionist of the office. So it is very important to take care of this place.

The reception should be constructed in such a way that the customer gets impressed with you as soon as they come there. For office reception, the south or west direction should be chosen and the person sitting there should face north or east direction. Apart from this, in the manager room, the manager should sit facing north in the south-west direction.