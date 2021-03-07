Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Keeping gold with white things will benefit. Know how

In Vastu Shastra, on Saturday, friends of different planets, enemies and even planets were discussed and told that the placement of things related to a planet should be kept in view of friends, enemies and even planets. So, go through the same link in detail today.

Learn about the planet Sun today. We also told you yesterday that for the planet Sun, the Moon, Mars and Guru are friends, Mercury is even, while Venus and Saturn are enemies.

So keeping this in mind, you should consider sun related things like gold, jaggery, millet, salt etc. like Moon, Mars and Guru related things like white things, rice, milk, water, silver, red things, lentils, honey , Red chillies, vermilion, can be kept with fire related things or yellow things like brass, gram, turmeric, saffron etc.

Apart from this, you can also keep Mercury related things or green things with the things of the Sun. But keep in mind that along with things related to the Sun's enemy planets, Venus and Saturn, you should avoid keeping things related to the Sun. This can cause unnecessary problems to you.