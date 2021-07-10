Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind while making bathroom, wash basin for employees in hotel

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Vastu tips for making bathroom for employees in hotel

Know about the accommodation of the employees in the hotel and the construction of toilets and washbasins from Acharya Indu Prakash. Many times, not all the employees working in the hotel are from a local place, some employees also come from outside the states to work. Therefore, the hotel provides a place or room for its employees to stay in the hotel itself.

According to Vastu Shastra, the north and west direction is the best for the accommodation of the employees in the hotel. Also, for the construction of clubhouses in the hotel, it is good to choose the west direction only.

Apart from this, the west direction is good for the construction of toilets. You can also get it built in the south or even in the north direction, but keep in mind that the toilet should never be constructed under the stairs.