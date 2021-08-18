Vastu Tips: Keep a statue of a pair of elephants at the main entrance of the house or office. Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GREENHOUSEBLR Keeping statue of elephants at the entrance is good

Keeping an idol of the elephant in the house is considered to be very auspicious. Elephants are also worshipped in many Eastern cultures. Lord Indra's ride is also an elephant. There is also a white elephant in the vehicle of Goddess Lakshmi. This can be the reason that keeping elephant statues at home or in the office is very good. It is a symbol of happiness and prosperity. It is also a symbol of strength, intelligence and knowledge.

According to Vastu shastra, the statue of a pair of elephants with their trunk raised should be placed at the main entrance of the house or office. This brings happiness and good fortune in the family and strengthens the relationships. There is a state of harmony among all the members of the family and positive energy is circulated in the house.