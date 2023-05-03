Travelling to Pakistan’s Kartarpur Sahib from India? Here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Pakistan’s Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara

This sacred Kartarpur Sahib lies near the India-Pakistan border, where people from both the nations visit in large numbers. Known as Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, this place is believed to be the last home of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, and is nestled in Pakistan’s Punjab Province. According to folklore, the Kartarpur town was founded by Guru Nanak in 1515 and also a community kitchen, or langer was set up. He had lived for 18 years in the town until his demise on September 22, 1539. Thus, the Kartarpur Gurudwara bears a special significance among Sikhs. It is around 5 kilometers away from the India-Pakistan border.

Who can use the Kartarpur Corridor?

The Kartarpur Corridor is a visa-free religious corridor that connects Gurudawara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan and Gurudwara Dera Baba Nanak in India. This border is set about 4.7 kilometers from the India and Pakistan border. Only Indian passport holders and OCI holders can visit Kartarpur. Foreigners are not allowed. Indians of ANY religion can use the Corridor and Gurudwara. It’s not limited to Sikhs. All faiths are welcome. Pakistanis can visit Kartarpur Sahib; they do not need to use the Corridor.

Instructions To Keep In Mind While Visiting Sri Kararpur Sahib

The departures start at 8 am in the morning and last till 3 pm. However, all the pilgrims must return before the sunsets.

All the devotees are taken to the gurudwara in a golf cart.

All the devotees who visit the gurudwara have to register in advance. The applicant should register in advance online. However, mere registration won't give the applicant the right to travel.

Applicants are granted permission through ETA - Electronic travel authorization on their email address and they have to carry a copy of the same while travelling.

All the pilgrims have to travel to the border in the morning and return on the same day.

On reaching Sri Kartarpur Sahib, pilgrims can't go anywhere outside.

Dos

Take eco-friendly material, preferably cloth bags need to be used to keep the surroundings clean.

Currency as per RBI regulations must be followed.

You will be allowed to take only one baggage up to 7 kg weight, which will also include drinking water.

Don’ts

Smoking, use of tobacco, and drinking not allowed inside Passenger Terminal Building(PTB) Complex

Do not touch any unattended article, and make sure that you inform the authorities if you find anything suspicious.

Try not to photograph others without permission.

