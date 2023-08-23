Too hot to handle! Zurich's high temperature may spoil your vacation plans

Follow us on Image Source : ANIL VARMA Zurich has been experiencing extreme temperatures with no signs of relief in sight.

With the festive season just around the corner, many of us are planning our vacation trips and eyeing Zurich as a potential destination. After all, the city is known for its picturesque views and thriving cultural scene. But before you pack your bags, you may want to consider the fact that Zurich can get unbearably hot at times.

Over the past few years, the city of Zurich has been experiencing extreme temperatures with no signs of relief in sight. Temperatures have now again reached a sweltering 36 degrees Celsius. That’s hot enough to make even the most ardent sun-seekers flee for the shade.

Zurich Increased Temperature (Photo Credit: Anil Varma)

So what does this mean for those planning a trip to Zurich? Well, if you are able to tolerate the heat, then you are in luck! The city is home to numerous attractions and activities that can be enjoyed even during a heatwave. From exploring the cobbled streets of Old Town to taking a dip in Lake Zurich, there are plenty of ways to beat the heat and still have an amazing time in Zurich.

If you would rather avoid the heat altogether, then you may want to plan your trip for a cooler period of the year. Zurich is known for its mild winters and early springs, so why not take advantage of those cooler temperatures and enjoy all that the city has to offer without worrying about getting too hot?

Zurich's soaring hot climate (Photo Credit: Anil Varma)

That said, even if you do decide to visit Zurich during a heatwave, there are still plenty of tips and tricks you can use to keep cool and make your vacation as enjoyable as possible. Start by wearing lightweight clothing made from breathable fabrics such as linen or cotton. This will help keep your body temperature regulated even when temperatures soar. You should also make sure to stay hydrated by drinking lots of water throughout the day and avoiding alcohol and caffeine as these can contribute to dehydration.

Finally, don’t forget to take breaks from the sun whenever possible. Many cafés and restaurants in Zurich offer outdoor seating with shady umbrellas or tents where you can relax and enjoy a cool drink without having to worry about the heat. And if you are feeling adventurous, why not take a dip in one of Zurich’s many lakes or rivers? That should do the trick!

Heatwave in Zurich (Photo Credit: Anil Varma)

So, while Zurich may be too hot to handle at times, it doesn’t mean your vacation plans have to be spoiled. With a little bit of preparation and a few tricks up your sleeve, there’s no reason why you can’t still enjoy all that this beautiful city has to offer - even when temperatures rise!

Read More Travel News