Indian passport holders get visa-free access to 57 destinations, see full list

Complete list of countries where Indians can travel either travel visa-free or visa on arrival

Indian passport has been ranked 80th in the list of the world's strongest passports. The benchmark to measure the power of a country's passport depends on how many countries allow visa-free access to it. Recently, Singapore replaced Japan to become the world's most powerful passport, as per the latest report by Henley Passport Index. Japan stayed at the top position for straight five years. Japan is now in the third spot. In the list, India stands at the 80th spot with visa-free access by 57 destinations. We have listed down the complete list of these 57 destinations. Scroll down and make your plan to visit any of these destinations for your next vacation.

Middle East destinations:

Iran

Jordan

Oman

Qatar

Caribbean destinations:

Barbados

British Virgin Islands

Dominica

Grenada

Haiti

Jamaica

Montserrat

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Trinidad and Tobago

Asia:

Bhutan

Indonesia

Cambodia

Kazakhstan

Laos

Macao (SAR China)

Maldives

Myanmar

Nepal

Sri Lanka

Thailand

Timor-Leste

Americas:

Bolivia

El Salvador

Africa:

Burundi

Cape Verde Islands

Comoro Islands

Djibouti

Gabon

Guinea-Bissau

Madagascar

Mauritania

Mauritius

Mozambique

Rwanda

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

Tanzania

Togo

Tunisia

Zimbabwe

The above list consists of destinations where Indians get travel either visa-free or visas on arrival. Indian passport has jumped five spots from last year to secure the 80th position in 2023. With 27 visa-free destinations, Afghanistan is still the weakest passport in the world, followed by Iraq and Syria.

Meanwhile, our neighbouring nation Pakistan is also not in a good position to celebrate. Their passport has been ranked 100 with 33 visa-free destinations.

