Indian passport holders get visa-free access to 57 destinations, see full list

Indian passport has been ranked 80th in the list of the world's strongest passports. The benchmark to measure the power of a country's passport depends on how many countries allow visa-free access to it. Recently, Singapore replaced Japan to become the world's most powerful passport, as per the latest report by Henley Passport Index. Japan stayed at the top position for straight five years. Japan is now in the third spot. In the list, India stands at the 80th spot with visa-free access by 57 destinations. We have listed down the complete list of these 57 destinations. Scroll down and make your plan to visit any of these destinations for your next vacation.
Middle East destinations:
Iran
Jordan
Oman
Qatar
Caribbean destinations:
Barbados
British Virgin Islands
Dominica
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Montserrat
St. Kitts and Nevis
St. Lucia
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Trinidad and Tobago
Asia:
Bhutan
Indonesia
Cambodia
Kazakhstan
Laos
Macao (SAR China)
Maldives
Myanmar
Nepal
Sri Lanka
Thailand
Timor-Leste
Americas:
Bolivia
El Salvador
Africa:
Burundi
Cape Verde Islands
Comoro Islands
Djibouti
Gabon
Guinea-Bissau
Madagascar
Mauritania
Mauritius
Mozambique
Rwanda
Senegal
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Somalia
Tanzania
Togo
Tunisia
Zimbabwe
The above list consists of destinations where Indians get travel either visa-free or visas on arrival. Indian passport has jumped five spots from last year to secure the 80th position in 2023. With 27 visa-free destinations, Afghanistan is still the weakest passport in the world, followed by Iraq and Syria.
Meanwhile, our neighbouring nation Pakistan is also not in a good position to celebrate. Their passport has been ranked 100 with 33 visa-free destinations.