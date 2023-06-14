Bali bans tourist activities in 22 mountains for bad behaviour including Mount Batur

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bali bans tourist activities in 22 mountains

Bali in Indonesia is a popular tourist destination where people from all around the world travel for vacations. However, the 'bad behaviour' of the tourists has led to problems time and again. Considering the same, the Governor of Bali announced a ban on all tourist activities in its mountains with 'immediate effect'. He said that in order to preserve the sacred peaks amid the increasing violations by misbehaving tourists, the decision has been made.

Governor of Bali, Wayne Koster, reportedly said, "These mountains are sacred and revered. If their sanctity is damaged, it is the same as degrading the sacredness of Bali. This ban is in effect forever and is not only for foreign tourists but also domestic tourists and local residents… (with the exception of) religious ceremonies or the handling of natural disasters."

The government has announced a blanket ban on the 22 mountains including Mount Batur and Mount Agung which are very popular for the activities. From mountain climbing to hiking, all activities are banned.

Reportedly, the decision came after a series of indecent events in the mountains like public displays of nudity, serious injuries to tourists and bad behaviour. In February, Koster had announced a prospective ban on all activities in the mountains and now, the ban has been placed.

Read More Travel News