Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE These getaway resorts near Delhi offer an opportunity for a rejuvenating experience.

Do you recall those days of summer vacations as a child, where you planned trips with your family members that were etched into your mind as one of your best memories to cherish forever?

These vacations are not meant for building lifelong memories, but they also give us a chance to break the cycle of the usual daily routine and open our minds to new cultures, foods, and experiences at the same time. Not only this, these vacations are also good for your health and mental well-being, because at last, you come back from vacations happier and more relaxed.

Are you still thinking about where to go near Delhi to not miss out on this opportunity last minute? Here is the list of 5 getaway resorts near Delhi that offer an opportunity for a rejuvenating experience, peaceful surroundings, and invigorate your spirit.

Welcomheritage Urvashi's Retreat

Welcomheritage Urvashi's Retreat

With a touch of rusticity and splendour, a premium boutique hotel offering the finest Himalayan luxury with a touch of Welcomheritage Urvashi's Retreat is nestled amidst 2 acres of apple orchard. It is located 7 km north of Manali and at 7000 ft above sea level, allowing for stunning views of the Himalayan range to its guests. The retreat offers cottages, rooms, and suites, including the presidential villa that houses two bedrooms that are connected via a gorgeous terrace. Here, travellers can also enjoy treks, walks, paragliding, hiking and mountain biking.

Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort

Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort

Once again, Himachal Pradesh is all set to invite all tourists from all corners of the country. Elevated 5,000 ft. above sea level, Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort can be considered as one of the most preferred getaways near Delhi, especially during long weekends with family members or friends. It is an ideal destination for those seeking to rediscover their inner peace and re-energize their mind during the time of their holidays.



This luxurious resort is making itself a true heaven for nature enthusiasts. The resort offers an array of outdoor activities, including mountain biking, zip-lining, archery, and a thrilling Burma Bridge experience, among others. Furthermore, the resort features a delightful restaurant with delicious food dishes, a well-stocked bar, a temperature-controlled swimming pool, and an outdoor Jacuzzi, all designed to ensure that your stay is truly unforgettable with your family and friends.

The Taj Gateway Resort

The Taj Gateway Resort

Nestled in the Aravalli Hills, The Taj is a perfect destination to stay with your family or friends this long weekend, if you don’t want to waste your time and get tired while driving for hours from Delhi. This is a one-stop place for travellers looking for a mixture of nature and luxury at the same time. The lavish property has massive designated banquet spaces, fashionable ambience, and decor, a huge swimming pool, a playground for kids to play around, and lawns.

Chokhi Dhani Resort

Chokhi Dhani Resort

The combination of royalty and luxury, Chokhi Dhani Resort is definitely synonymous with luxury and can be considered a ticket to an ultimate cultural tour of Rajasthan. Have you ever heard of the famous Bhujiya, Kachoris, and Rasgullas? If you are a food lover and want to try the spiciest food ever, you can’t miss out on Rajasthan at all. This resort offers its guests an insight into the rich traditions of the common folks of this land of Maharajas.



You don’t need to travel all the way to Bikaner, Jaisalmer, or Jodhpur to see the Kalbeliya dancers performing and showcasing their talent. You know the place and get it all in one place. This place is an ideal place for all, who find culture, art, tradition, culture, and authentic food experiences interesting.

Aahana – The Corbett Wilderness

Aahana – The Corbett Wilderness

Nestled in 13.5 acres of lush green landscapes sharing a boundary with the Bijrani Zone of Jim Corbett National Park, Aahana Resort is the ultimate luxury resort for nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts. This is a place where luxury meets responsibility and you can create memories with your loved ones that will last with you for a lifetime.

It offers Mediterranean, Indian and Oriental cuisines, and offers a delectable dining experience at the in-house restaurant, Dhikala. It has an outdoor seating arrangement that overlooks the pool.

Not only this, the resort is also home to over 200 species of birds, and if you are a bird lover, this place should be your place on the bucket list to explore this weekend. Guests can also relax by the outdoor pool or be pampered at Aahana Naturopathy Centre and also enjoy the adventure activities like nature walks and jungle safaris arranged by the retreat.

Read More Travel News