Here how you can spend four fabulous days in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Located in the heart of Saudi Arabia, the capital Riyadh is a blend of ancient and modern, home to both the historical roots of the kingdom and a modern-day metropolis. In Riyadh, history and heritage come alive in the most contemporary of ways.

Day One

Al Masmak Fortress

Dotted across the city and its suburbs are landmarks of the birth of the nation. Al Masmak Fortress stands tall amongst those sites, a 150-year-old clay and mud citadel in the city’s old quarter, it’s an iconic reminder of Saudi’s past. Now a museum, this is a perfect spot to begin a visit to Riyadh.

Souq Al Zal

No trip to any Arabian city is ever complete without a wander through its market. Riyadh’s Souq Al Zal offers traditional handicrafts, spices and incense, traditional attire, antiques and a wide array of woven carpets, rugs and tapestries.

National Museum of Saudi Arabia

The National Museum of Saudi Arabia tells the story of the kingdom from prehistoric times all the way to modern day, through eight galleries encased in a modernist building. For culture lovers, this is an evocative experience that features both permanent collections and a roster of visiting exhibitions. Beat the crowds by going on weekdays.

Najd Village restaurant

Riyadh is home to a wealth of restaurants, ranging from street food to fine dining, but Najd Village Restaurant is the best place to experience traditional local dishes. The dishes at Najd are prepared by talented local chefs for an unforgettable feast in an authentic space – Saudi dining at its most memorable.

Day Two

Diriyah

If Riyadh has a heritage epicenter, historic Diriyah can safely claim that title. Made up of several districts including Al Bujairy and At-Turaif, the ruins of which were designated a UNESCO Heritage Site in 2010, the district is a beautiful illustration of the architecture of the region. This is the birthplace of the first Saudi state, historical crossroads for pilgrims and traders, and home to the kingdom’s most ambitious heritage developments. Visit for both a glimpse of the past and a sense of the future.

Edge of the World

In the age of social media, there is no higher currency than the perfect backdrop for a post. You’ll find plenty at the dramatic Edge of the World or Jebel Fihryan, 90km outside of Riyadh, and part of the vast Tuwaiq. Hikers can choose from a range of routes to the top where they’re rewarded with stunning views. An SUV, a good GPS and the right gear are a must – tour guides can also arrange overnight camping.

Camp under the Stars

The further away from the city, the brighter the stars shine. Camp out after a hike at the Edge of the World for incredible experiences gazing up at a star-filled sky.

Day Three

Ushaiger Heritage Village

Just over 200km northwest of Riyadh stands Ushaiger Heritage Village, settled over 1,500 years ago by bedouins and still inhabited today. In contrast to fast-paced Riyadh, Ushaiger offers a slower tempo and a charm completely of its own. Visit to explore its labyrinth of narrow lanes, shaded pathways and mud houses, which reflect Najdi architecture with distinctive triangular windows and intricately carved wooden doors.

Complement this trip with a stop at Halwa Museum Market and the Subaie Heritage House in Shaqra to experience more of ancient Arabia.

Day Four

Bedouin Experience

The oldest inhabitants of Arabia, Bedouin culture has evolved through centuries and across lands. Spend a day in the desert for a glimpse of this nomadic world, where open fires, tented camps and the stillness of a starry sky awaits. For adrenaline seekers, sand boarding, dune bashing and hiking are just some of the activities on offer.