Happy Valentine's Day 2023: Romantic Wishes, Quotes, Messages, HD Images, Facebook Status

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Send Valentines's Day wishes to your loved ones

Happy Valentine's Day 2023: The day of love is here! The week of romance and expressing your love for each other ends with Valentine's Day which is celebrated with great enthusiasm worldwide. It falls on February 14 every year and people ask their partners out on romantic dates and spend quality time with them. While every day should be the day of love, Valentine's Day acts as an ice-breaker for those who are shy to express their love. Some folklores claim that the day is celebrated because back in the day, the feast of Lupercalia was from February 13 to February 15, and a matchmaking lottery was also held. In this, men and women were picked and paired up and professed their love to each other during the festival. This sometimes also culminated in a marriage.

Not just for lovers, this day is suitable to express your love and gratitude to your parents, friends, and other loved ones for their support in your life. Additionally, markets and restaurants on this day are loaded with red and heart-shaped decorations.

Joining in the festivities, we bring beautiful Valentine’s Day romantic wishes, quotes, images, messages, greetings, wallpapers, Facebook and WhatsApp statuses that you can send to your loved ones and make them feel special.

Happy Valentine's Day 2023: Romantic Wishes, Quotes, Messages

You are the only person in my life for whom my heart beats. You are the love of my life and I always want to be by your side. Happy Valentine's Day.

Life has been pleasant and exciting only because of you. Thank you for being there, always. I love you, honey. Happy Valentine's Day.

Love is our true destiny. We do not find the meaning of life by ourselves alone - we find it with another. Happy Valentine's Day 2023

I would choose you again and again. Happy Valentine's Day to the woman of my dreams.

With love, respect and devotion I will love you till the end of time my dear husband. May this valentine help our love grow stronger.

The hours I spend with you I look upon as sort of a perfumed garden, a dim twilight, and a fountain singing to it. You and you alone make me feel that I am alive. Other men it is said have seen angels, but I have seen thee and thou art enough. Happy Valentine's Day 2023!

I can’t stop loving you because it’s the only thing I’m good at and the only reason I was sent here on earth. I love you! Wishing you a happy valentine!

Thank you for bringing so much love, joy, and adventure into my life. I love you.

To the best mom/dad/etc., thank you for filling my world with love.

It’s just one day in the year, but you should know that I love you every day and every moment. Take my love on this beautiful occasion!

Happy Valentine's Day 2023: HD Images and Wallpapers

Image Source : FREEPIKSend Valentines's Day wishes to your loved ones

Image Source : FREEPIKSend Valentines's Day wishes to your loved ones

Image Source : FREEPIKSend Valentines's Day wishes to your loved ones

Image Source : FREEPIKSend Valentines's Day wishes to your loved ones

Image Source : FREEPIKSend Valentines's Day wishes to your loved ones

Image Source : FREEPIKSend Valentines's Day wishes to your loved ones

Image Source : FREEPIKSend Valentines's Day wishes to your loved ones

Happy Valentine's Day 2023!

DON'T MISS

Valentine's Day 2023: Ways to enjoy diabetic-friendly day of love; pamper your partner with these healthy tips

Valentine's Day 2023: Nayanthara to Rashmika Mandanna; take date night outfit ideas from South divas

Horoscope Today, Valentine's Day Feb 14: Taurus may face dispute with partner, know about other signs

Read More Lifestyle News