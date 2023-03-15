Five strange facts about sex that will surely blow your mind

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Five strange sex facts that will surely blow your mind

Sex, smacking, shagging, and foreplay are some of the popular names given to this pleasurable desire. Though sex is less talked about, people believe they know everything about intercourse.

Here are 5 surprising sex-related facts that may be difficult to ignore.

Dreaming sex:

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine's research found that men and women have different dreams that have sexual elements. While men fantasize about having sex with multiple partners, women dream of having sex with celebrities, politicians, ex-lovers, or their current partners.

Sex can heal the headache.

Unbelievably, migraine sufferers have been found to have increased levels of sexual desire, according to research from Wake Forest University School of Medicine. The cause could be influenced by a brain chemical.

Socks lead to sex:

According to a study from the University of Groningen, wearing socks during intercourse increases the chances of experiencing an orgasm, though the exact cause is unclear. One theory suggests that cold feet can also affect the mood of sex, especially in women.

Loss of sexual desire

This sexual reality is actually shocking! It is possible to lose sexual desire if you go too long without having sex! The clitoris retracts into the body as a result of clitoral atrophy, a medical disease wherein the clitoris isn't given enough blood flow.

Most females orgasm:

According to reports, a study was conducted by William Hartman and Marilyn Fithian of the California-based Center for Marital and Sexual Studies. They witnessed a female have 134 orgasms in one hour, or 2.2 times each minute. As of now, Sylvia Konior has the record for having 138 orgasms in a single hour. Whereas the record for men's orgasms per hour is 16.

