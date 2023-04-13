Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Emotional intimacy: How to build it with your partner

In today's world, it's very important to work on making our long-term relationships stronger. People tend to get distracted a lot nowadays. Oftentimes people tend to ignore their relationships in order to devote time to themselves.

Though technology has made it easier to stay connected across miles, it often creates a false sense of intimacy. This often stops people from putting in effort to create a strong emotional bond.

Social media and dating apps can also make people feel like they can easily replace their current partner with someone better. This can create a culture where people don't value long-term relationships and are always looking for something new instead.

Here are some tips to build emotional intimacy and nourish your relationship:

Communication: When partners communicate with each other openly and honestly, it helps to create a supportive environment where they can express their feelings, desires, and concerns without any fear of rejection or being judged. This kind of communication also helps to promote emotional intimacy and build trust between partners.

Shared experiences: When partners participate in activities together, like travelling to new places, trying out new things, or learning new skills, it can help them build a stronger connection. These shared experiences create lasting memories that can deepen the emotional bond between partners, and contribute to a greater sense of intimacy and closeness.

Physical touch: Consistent physical touch, like hugs, kisses, and holding hands, can release hormones that create feelings of love and attachment. Moreover, physical intimacy such as sexual activities or cuddling increases the connection between two people, helping them strengthen their bond.

Emotional support: Being emotionally supportive to your partner can go a long way in strengthening your relationship and building intimacy. Actively listening to your partner, providing encouragement, and offering help and advice when needed, can make your partner feel loved and appreciated. This type of support is especially important during difficult times, and can help create a sense of security and safety in the relationship.

Quality time: Devoting quality time to your partner, with no distractions, is an effective way to establish intimacy and reinforce the strength of your relationship. This dedicated time permits partners to concentrate on one another, develop a deeper emotional connection, and strengthen their bond. Spending quality time together doesn't have to be elaborate or expensive; it can be as straightforward as enjoying a quiet evening at home, preparing a meal together, or taking a leisurely walk in a natural setting.

When two people are emotionally intimate, they trust each other and do not feel insecure. The closeness that emotional intimacy gives you cannot be achieved in any other way.

