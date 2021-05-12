International Nurses Day 2021: Wishes, quotes, messages, greetings to celebrate Frontline Healthcare Workers

Image Source : FREEPIK International Nurses Day 2021

With the increasing cases of Covid19, hospitals are loaded with patients who need care and help. At this time, the role of the healthcare workers including doctors, health experts and nurses has tripled. Nurses are the first to come and last to leave. They are working beyond what their duty entails. They have been there with the patients, not just to heal their wounds but also to instill positivity in them during these hard times. As per World Health Organization (WHO), 9 million more nurses and midwives are required by 2030 so that all countries can attain Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number three on health and well-being. So on this day, make sure to celebrate these 'superhumans' and thank them for their service.

Here is wishing everyone a Happy International Nurses Day 2021 with quotes, SMSs wishes, greetings, images, wallpapers, statuses, GIF messages and more.

International Nurses Day 2021: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages, greetings

Happy Nurses Day to an amazing nurse! Thank you for sacrificing most of your weekends on the patients instead of going to movies!

Nursing is not an easy job and those who dedicate their whole lives in this profession must be respected and celebrated! Happy International Nurses Day 2021!

Hands that turn caring into action... Touch that turns compassion into comfort... Smiles that turn love into healing... Happy Nurses Day!

The trained nurse has become one of the great blessings of humanity, taking a place beside the physician and the priest.- William Osler

To go above and beyond the call of duty, the first to come and last to leave, the heart and soul of caring. Happy International nurses Day 2021!

May all the care and kindness you give to others come back to warm your heart. Happy Nurses Day!

Wonderful nurses give from the heart, making the world a better place for those whose lives they touch. Happy Nurses Day!

International Nurses Day 2021: Images and Wallpapers

Image Source : FREEPIK International Nurses Day 2021

