World Music Day 2023: 5 soothing Hindi songs to help you calm your mind

Well, who doesn't love to listen to good music, we all do! From partying at a club to house, every time we need music to set the mood. Even when we want to feel relaxed we play soothing music. Music plays an important part in everybody's life and to celebrate music, people from all around the world observe World Music Day on June 21 every year, it is also known as Fête de la Musique. In 1982, the first World Music Day was observed in France. This day aims to celebrate both professional and amateur musicians. It also celebrates various musical genres like rock, jazz, traditional, folk and others.

In recent days, music has gained huge popularity as it works as therapy too. Nowadays, we often get tired after spending long hours at work. Also, apart from professional issues we have personal issues which disturb our soul and mind. Due to several reasons, we tend to overthink a lot and thus, at the end of the day, we become so tired that we don't even get peaceful sleep at night. So, here we have listed five soothing Hindi songs which will help you calm your mind.

Phir Le Aya Dil

This beautiful track from Barfi sung by Arijit Singh is nothing less than an ear delight. If you get disturbed sleep at night due to tiredness, start listening to this song every day before going off to sleep.

Tu Bin Bataye

If you are fond of 90s songs then you must add this song from Rand De Basanti movie to your playlist. This track will definitely help you calm your mind and soul.

Tum Ho

This song from Ranbir Kapoor starrer blockbuster movie Rockstar sung by Mohit Chauhan and Suzanne D'Mello not only helps you bring peace to your mind, but it also soothes your soul.

Kabira

This song from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani will help you fall asleep faster. Although, it is considered as a sad song but the tune of the same is extremely soothing.

Maula Mere Maula

The track Maula Mere Maula from the film Anwar can never get old. This song is so peaceful that it can make you sleep in no time. It is a perfect song for relaxing your mind.

