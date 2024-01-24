When is Shakambhari Purnima 2024? Know date, significance, rituals and more

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Shakambhari Purnima 2024: Date, significance & more

Shakambhari Purnima, also known as Shakambhari Jayanti, is a highly revered festival celebrated by Hindus around the world. This auspicious occasion is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga or Goddess Shakti in her incarnation as Shakambhari Devi. Devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and engage in various rituals to seek the blessings of the goddess. In this article, we will explore the significance of Shakambhari Purnima, the rituals associated with it, and the dates for this year's celebration.

Shakambhari Purnima 2024: Date and Timings

Shakambhari Purnima 2024 Date: January 25, 2024

Purnima Tithi starts: 09:49 PM on January 24, 2024

Purnima Tithi ends: 11:23 PM on January 25, 2024

Shakambhari Purnima 2024: Significance

According to Hindu mythology, Shakambhari Devi is believed to have incarnated on earth to alleviate a severe food crisis. The name ‘Shakambhari’ derives from two words, ‘Shak’ meaning vegetables and ‘Bhari’ meaning one who holds. As the goddess of fruits, vegetables, and leaves, Shakambhari Devi is highly revered for her ability to provide sustenance and nourishment. She is also known by other names such as Bhuvaneshwari and Shatakshi.

The festival of Shakambhari Purnima holds immense significance as it allows devotees to express their gratitude to the goddess for her benevolence and seek her blessings for abundance and prosperity in their lives. It is believed that by observing the rituals and fasting on this day, devotees can attain spiritual growth and fulfilment.

Shakambhari Purnima 2024: Rituals and Celebrations

The celebration of Shakambhari Purnima involves a series of rituals that devotees follow with devotion and reverence. Here are some of the key rituals associated with this auspicious day:

Morning bath: Devotees rise early for a symbolic bath, cleansing body and soul.

Prayers and offerings: After the bath, they create a sacred space adorned with flowers, incense, and goddess images, expressing their devotion through chants and hymns.

Fasting: Devotees observe a strict day-long fast, abstaining from food and water, focusing on spiritual purification and enlightenment.

Offering prasad: Special dishes and sweets are prepared as pure offerings (‘prasad’) to the goddess, symbolising devotion and shared blessings within the community.

Temple visits and fairs: Devotees visit dedicated temples beautifully decorated during the festival, featuring fairs with cultural activities, traditional crafts, and festive foods.

