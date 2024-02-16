When is Narmada Jayanti 2024? Know date, puja timings, history, significance and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Narmada Jayanti 2024: Date, timings, history and more

Narmada Jayanti, an auspicious Hindu festival, celebrates the birth anniversary of the sacred Narmada River. Celebrated on the Saptami (seventh day) of the Shukla Paksha (waxing moon phase) in the Hindu month of Magha, this day is marked by reverence and devotion towards the life-giving river Narmada, considered one of the seven holy rivers in Hinduism. It holds deep cultural and religious significance, particularly among devotees in India. On this day, people honour the river's divine essence through various rituals and ceremonies. As Narmada Jayanti 2024 approaches, let's explore the date, puja timings, history, significance, and more to commemorate this revered occasion fully.

Narmada Jayanti 2024: Date and Timings

Narmada Jayanti 2024 Date: February 16, 2024

Saptami Tithi Begins - 10:12 AM on February 15, 2024

Saptami Tithi Ends - 08:54 AM on February 16, 2024

Narmada Jayanti 2024: History

In Hindu mythology, the origin of the Narmada River is steeped in divine tales. One legend narrates Lord Shiva's creation of the river during a battle with demons, purifying celestial beings. ‘Narm’ and ‘da,’ meaning ‘happy’ and ‘giver,’ symbolise the river's role in bestowing joy. Another myth depicts Narmada materialising from Lord Shiva's sweat during meditation, earning admiration even from Shiva and Parvati. Additionally, a tale speaks of Narmada's creation as a celestial lady on Mount Maikhal, honoured by gods like Vishnu. Lord Shiva's blessings elevated her to a sacred river after 10,000 years of penance at Uttara Vahini Ganga in Kashi.

Narmada Jayanti 2024: Significance

The Narmada River holds immense religious significance among India's five major rivers. During Narmada Jayanti, believers seek spiritual serenity and prosperity by bathing and venerating the river. According to the Vishnu Purana, the Narmada River received blessings from the Nag Rajas, ensuring spiritual purification and freedom from ailments for those who bathe and pray in its waters. Similar to the reverence bestowed upon Mother Ganga, Mother Narmada is revered as a bestower of salvation. Through rituals, prayers, and unwavering devotion, devotees establish a profound connection with the Divine on this auspicious day, transcending mere festivities.

ALSO READ: When is Ratha Saptami 2024? Know date, puja timings, significance and more