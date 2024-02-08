UAE's First Hindu Temple: 10 fascinating facts on BAPS Mandir to be inaugurated by PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER UAE's First Hindu Temple: 10 facts on BAPS Mandir

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is set to mark a historic moment with the inauguration of its first-ever Hindu temple, the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, located in Abu Dhabi. This monumental occasion not only signifies the cultural diversity and tolerance within the UAE but also strengthens the bond between India and the UAE. Scheduled to be inaugurated by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14, the BAPS Mandir holds immense significance for both nations and the global Hindu community.

The inauguration of the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Abu Dhabi is going to be a momentous occasion that will celebrate the cultural richness, religious tolerance, and bilateral cooperation between India and the UAE. It also symbolises the enduring bonds of friendship and shared values that unite the two nations. The BAPS Mandir stands as a testament to the power of collaboration, faith, and unity in diversity, serving as a source of inspiration for generations to come. Let us delve into the intricate details of this awe-inspiring project that embodies the spirit of unity and celebration. Here are the 10 key facts to know about this remarkable temple:

1. A Monumental Undertaking: The construction of the BAPS Temple is a massive logistical endeavour, requiring vast quantities of marble, sandstone, and bricks. With over 4 lakh hours of labour already invested, it stands as a testament to human dedication and craftsmanship.

2. Historic Milestone: As the inaugural stone Hindu temple in the UAE, the BAPS temple marks a historic milestone in the region's cultural landscape. Upon completion, its towering presence at 108 feet will be a sight to behold.

3. Records: Envisioned to be the largest Hindu temple in West Asia, the scale and grandeur of the BAPS temple set new benchmarks in architectural excellence and cultural significance.

4. Inspired Design: Drawing inspiration from Vedic architecture and sculptures, the temple's design reflects a deep reverence for tradition and heritage. Artisans in India meticulously craft intricate carvings and statues, showcasing a global collaboration in its creation.

5. PM Modi's Vision: The allocation of land for the temple project during Prime Minister Modi's visit to the UAE underscores the significance of cultural diplomacy and collaboration between nations.

6. Global Artisan Collaboration: Skilled artisans from India contribute their expertise to the temple's construction, highlighting the project's international scope and significance. Over 50,000 individuals, including prominent figures like Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and actors Sanjay Dutt and Akshay Kumar, have participated in the construction, symbolising the collective effort towards a common goal.

7. Symbolic Representation: The seven spires integrated into the temple's design symbolise the unity of the Emirates, promoting harmony and multiculturalism in the region.

8. Rich Tradition: Spearheaded by the BAPS Hindu sect, known for its reverence for Swaminarayan as an avatar of Lord Krishna, the temple project brings centuries-old traditions to the UAE's diverse cultural tapestry.

9. Servings: The temple complex will not only serve as a place of worship but also house educational and recreational facilities, fostering a holistic approach to community engagement and cultural preservation.

10. Festival of Harmony: The inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Temple will be celebrated with a grand ceremony, epitomizing the convergence of cultural, spiritual, and communal celebrations on February 14, 2024, aptly named the "Festival of Harmony."

