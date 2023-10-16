Shardiya Navratri 2023: Know about the nine forms of Maa Durga

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE The form of Goddess Durga is said to be a storehouse of infinite powers

Shardiya Navratri is starting from the next day of Sarvapitri Amavasya i.e. 15 October 2023. The auspicious time for Ghatasthapana (placing a kalasha) on the first day is from 11.44 am to 12.30 pm. There is a tradition of worshiping the 9 forms of Maa Durga from Pratipada Tithi (The first date of Lunar month) of Shukla Paksha (bright half) of Ashwin month to Navami Tithi. The form of Goddess Durga is said to be a storehouse of infinite powers and worshiping each has their own benefits.

Know which goddess will be worshiped on which day in Shardiya Navratri this year and their importance.

15 October 2023 - Maa Shailaputri

On the first day of Shardiya Navratri, Goddess Durga is invoked by setting up a Kalash. On this day, Shailputri Devi, daughter of the mountain king Himalaya, is worshipped. It is believed that worshiping Goddess Shailputri brings stability in life. The Muladhar Chakra (root chakra is one of the seven primary chakras according to Hindu tantrism) of the person gets awakened. Moon-related defects are also eliminated.

16 October 2023 - Maa Brahmacharini

Worshiping Maa Brahmacharini increases the feeling of penance, sacrifice, and strength. By worshiping Goddess Brahmacharini, a person does not deviate from his\her duty even in difficult struggles of life and achieves success.

17 October 2023 -Maa Chandraghanta

Goddess Chandraghanta is considered a symbol of courage and bravery. By worshiping her on the third day of Navratri, the devotee can overcome his\her problems. One gets the power to control their anger too.

18 October 2023 - Maa Kushmanda

According to Hindu mythology, Maa Kushmanda has created this universe from her womb itself. Those who are often surrounded by some sorrow, calamity, and suffering should worship Goddess Kushmanda on the fourth day. This will bring happiness and prosperity to their lives.

19 October 2023 - Maa Skandamata

People wishing to have a child must worship Skandmata Devi. Maa Skandamata is considered to be the mother of Kartikeya. It is believed that by worshiping Skandmata the ones wanting to conceive are blessed.

20 October 2023 - Maa Katyayini

She is the presiding deity of Braj Mandal (Land of Krishna). Worship of Mother Katyayani is considered infallible for marriage-related matters. By worshiping Goddess Katyayani on the sixth day of Navratri, there are chances of early marriage and getting a suitable life partner.

21 October 2023 - Maa Kalratri

By worshiping Maa Kalratri on the seventh day of Navratri, she protects the seeker from diseases, grief, enemies, fear, and sudden events. Mother Kalratri has the power to destroy negative energy and even the biggest calamities.

22 October 2023 - Maa Mahagauri

In astrology, Mahagauri Devi is related to the planet Venus. Her worship brings happiness and peace in married life. Also, by serving kanya food on this day, the house is filled with wealth and grains. If there is tension between husband and wife, then worship Mother Mahagauri on this day. The eighth day of Navratri is also said to be the day to worship Kuldevi.

23 October 2023 - Maa Siddhidaatri

The last day of Navratri is dedicated to Mother Siddhidatri, who accomplishes all tasks. By worshiping Maa Siddhidatri one attains salvation and along with it, one gets 8 rare achievements. Hanuman ji has attained these eight Siddhis. On this day Navratri ends by worshiping the young girls and performing havan.

