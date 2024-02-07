Rose Day 2024: Rising cost of roses in Valentine's week may take you by surprise

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK The price of roses in Valentine's week may shock you.

As Valentine's Day approaches, the sight of red roses adorning every flower shop and street corner becomes a common occurrence. The demand for this iconic flower surges during the week of love, leading to a significant spike in their prices. While it may seem like a simple case of supply and demand, there are deeper reasons behind the high prices of roses during this time.

The festival of love has already started with Rose Day on February 7. On this day you can express your love with red roses. The fragrance and colour of the rose is a symbol of love. This is the reason why rose flowers remain in the highest demand from every day till Valentine's Day. As soon as Valentine's Day arrives, the prices of roses start touching the sky. On normal days, a rose is sold for Rs 10 but it is now being sold for Rs 60 and at some places for Rs 100. Those selling roses for Rs 10 on the road are acting arbitrarily on Valentine's Day. Know where and at what price rose flowers are being sold.

Price of a rose

These days, the price of a rose found outside the metro station, on the road or outside the mall is between Rs 60 to Rs 100. On Rose Day, 2 roses are available for Rs 100. However, on normal days this rose is easily available for just Rs 10.

Online rose price

Talking about online websites, it is not easy to get a rose. On online websites like Fern and Petals, you can get a bouquet of 5-6 roses whose price ranges between Rs 500 to Rs 700. A bunch of 10 roses is available for Rs 350 on the online website Milk Basket. A bouquet of 5 roses is available on Amazon for Rs 529.

Price of roses in flower market

Rose flowers, which are sold for Rs 3-4 on normal days, are also available in the market at double the price. People buying roses say that the same rose is available for Rs 7-8 on Valentine's Day. Because of buying at a higher price, one has to sell at a higher price.

No matter what price roses are sold on Valentine's Day, the sale is tremendous. Love lovers don't care about the price on this occasion. People buy roses extensively and express their love. If you also love someone then definitely take a rose for him/her.

Why the prices of roses are higher during Valentine's Week?

One of the main factors that contribute to the high prices of roses during Valentine's week is the limited supply.

Another reason for the high prices of roses during Valentine's week is the seasonal demand. Valentine's Day is considered to be one of the busiest days for florists and flower shops, with a significant portion of their yearly sales coming from this one day.

The labour and transportation costs involved in the production and distribution of roses also contribute to their high prices during Valentine's week.

Inflation is another factor that plays a role in the high prices of roses during Valentine's week.

Lastly, the emotional significance attached to Valentine's Day and the tradition of gifting roses also contributes to their high prices during this time. Roses have become synonymous with love and romance, making them a popular gift choice for couples on this special day. The emotional value attached to roses allows suppliers to charge higher prices as people are willing to pay more to express their love and affection for their significant other.

So, as you purchase a bouquet of roses for your loved ones this Valentine's week, remember the blooming truth behind their high prices.

ALSO READ: Happy Rose Day 2024: Wishes, images, messages and quotes to share with your loved one