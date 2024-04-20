Mahavir Jayanti 2024: Wishes, messages, images, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with friends and family

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Wishes, messages and images on Mahavir Jayanti 2024

Mahavir Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, is a significant festival celebrated by Jains across the globe. This auspicious occasion falls on the thirteenth day of the Chaitra month in the Jain calendar, which usually corresponds to March or April in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Mahavir Jayanti will be observed on April 21. Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara, is revered for his profound teachings of non-violence (ahimsa), truthfulness, compassion, and self-discipline. His timeless philosophy continues to inspire millions of people to lead a life of righteousness and spiritual awakening.

As we commemorate Mahavir Jayanti 2024, it's an opportune time to reflect on the noble principles advocated by Lord Mahavir and imbibe them into our lives. Here are some heartfelt wishes, messages, and images to share with your loved ones on this special day.

Mahavir Jayanti 2024: Wishes

May the teachings of Lord Mahavir guide you towards a path of peace, compassion, and spiritual enlightenment. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

On this auspicious occasion, may the divine blessings of Lord Mahavir fill your life with happiness, prosperity, and harmony. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

Wishing you and your family a joyous Mahavir Jayanti filled with love, serenity, and spiritual growth.

On Mahavir Jayanti, may the teachings of Lord Mahavir inspire you to lead a life of peace, compassion, and non-violence. Wishing you a blessed day.

Mahavir Jayanti 2024: Messages

Let us emulate the virtues of Lord Mahavir - compassion, non-violence, and truthfulness - in our thoughts, words, and actions.

Mahavir Jayanti reminds us of the power of inner transformation and the importance of leading a life rooted in ethical values and spirituality.

On this sacred day, let's renew our commitment to practicing ahimsa (non-violence) towards all living beings and fostering harmony in the world.

May the divine blessings of Lord Mahavir fill your life with peace, happiness, and prosperity on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. Have a blessed day.

Mahavir Jayanti 2024: Images

Mahavir Jayanti 2024: WhatsApp and Facebook Status

May the divine grace of Lord Mahavir be with you on Mahavir Jayanti and always. Wishing you a day filled with peace, joy, and spiritual growth.

The greatest mistake of a soul is the non-recognition of its real self. Let's seek self-awareness and enlightenment on Mahavir Jayanti.

Warm wishes to you on Mahavir Jayanti! May the teachings of Lord Mahavir guide you towards a life filled with righteousness and spiritual enlightenment.

Sending heartfelt wishes on Mahavir Jayanti. May the divine blessings of Lord Mahavir guide you towards the path of righteousness and inner peace.

