Labour Day 2023: Why it is celebrated? Check history, significance and meaning

Labour Day, also known as May Day or Worker's Day, is observed on May 1 to recognise and appreciate the labour class's essential contributions. Labour Day originated in the United States in the nineteenth century, when the eight-hour day movement was founded to fight for an eight-hour working, eight hours of pleasure, and eight hours of relaxation.

The major goal of Labour Day is to recognise the working class's hard work and dedication, raise awareness about their rights, and protect them from exploitation. This day is observed worldwide, and in certain countries, it is known as Worker's Day.

History

May Day, also known as Workers' Day or International Workers' Day, is a day marked in many nations on May 1 to commemorate the historic struggles and accomplishments gained by workers and the labour movement. Labour Day, observed on the first Monday of September in the United States and Canada, is a comparable event.

Significance

While New York was the first state to introduce legislation to recognise Labour Day, Oregon was the first to pass legislation on the subject on February 21, 1887. Later the same year, in 1889, the Marxist International Socialist Congress passed a resolution calling for a large international demonstration demanding that workers not be forced to work more than 8 hours every day. It was also determined that May 1st would be proclaimed a holiday.

Labour Day In India

India began celebrating Labour Day on May 1, 1923, in Chennai, and is also known as ‘Kamgar Divas’, ‘Kamgar Din’, and ‘Antrarashtriya Shramik Divas’. The day was first observed by the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan, and is considered a national holiday in the country.

