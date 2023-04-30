Summer special: Say goodbye to sunburn and tanning with these three things; no pricey facials are required

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Summer special: Say goodbye to sunburn and tanning

Summer Skin Care Tips: As soon as summer arrives, multiple health conditions, including skin disorders, develop. The majority of these entail various skin issues, the most common of which are sunburn and tanning. Actually, exposure to the sun's harmful rays damages the skin, causing rashes, ageing, tanning, and other skin problems. As a result, the face begins to look bad. To avoid any of these issues, you need to take some precautions ahead of time. You can also try some home remedies if you want. So let's find out.

Lemon-honey

Lemon and honey have properties that are helpful in removing sun tan. In such a situation, if you are troubled by the problem of sunburn and tanning, then you can use lemon-honey. For this, prepare a paste by mixing a little honey and lemon juice in a bowl. After that, leave it on the tanned area for 30 minutes. Then wash it with plain water after 30 minutes. This will not only remove the problem of tanning but also make your skin glowing and beautiful.

Tomato

Lycopene and antioxidants present in tomatoes work to remove dead skin. To use it, first cut a tomato into slices. Then rub it on the affected area for some time, and then wash it with water. Repeat this method twice a week. With this, you will see a significant difference.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is considered very beneficial for health as well as for hair and skin. It also acts as a sunscreen on your skin. This not only eliminates the problem of sunburn and tanning, but it also moisturises the skin. To use, combine a small amount of aloe vera gel and lavender oil in a mixing bowl. Then apply it to the tanning area. It is considered to be highly effective at removing tanning.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.)

Read More Lifestyle News