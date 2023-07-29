International Friendship Day 2023: Best friendship wishes, quotes, messages, HD images and greetings

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK On International Friendship Day 2023, send these best wishes, quotes, messages, HD images and greetings to your friends.

International Friendship Day 2023 is a day to show appreciation and celebrate the bonds of friendship that unite the global community. On this day, people from all over the world come together to recognise and celebrate the importance of friendship in our lives. It is a day to appreciate the friendships we have and to build new ones with people from different cultures, countries, and backgrounds. On this day, we reflect on how our relationships with our friends shape us and how our friendships can be a source of strength and joy. We can also use this day to remind ourselves of the power of friendships to bridge cultural divides and create understanding between different people.

International Friendship Day 2023 is the perfect time to thank those special people in our lives for their friendship and for all they have done for us. Let us never forget the power of friendship in our lives. This year, according to the United Nations, International Friendship Day 2023 will be celebrated on July 30; however, countries like UAE, India, Bangladesh and others will celebrate it on the first Sunday of August. Thus, to celebrate International Friendship Day 2023 with full spirit, here we have listed a few best friendship day wishes, quotes, messages and greetings.

International Friendship Day 2023 Quotes:

“Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another: ‘What! You too? I thought I was the only one.“

"Don’t walk in front of me, I may not follow. Don’t walk behind me, I may not lead. Walk beside me and be my friend."

“A friend is someone who knows the song in your heart, and can sing it back to you when you have forgotten the words.”

“A true friend is someone who thinks that you are a good egg even though he knows that you are slightly cracked.”

“Friends give you a shoulder to cry on. But best friends are ready with a shovel to hurt the person that made you cry."

International Friendship Day 2023 HD Images:

International Friendship Day 2023 Wishes and Messages:

I promise that no distance in this world can create a difference between us. Wishing a very Happy Friendship to my best friend.

Making a thousand friends is not friendship. A friendship made with faith, Maintaining to death is a true friendship!! Cheers to all my friends out there.

The more friends you have in life, the more enjoyable your life becomes. So, make more friends, take care of them and live a happy life. Wishing you a Happy Friendship Day!

Dear friend, thank you for always appreciating me. Friends like you stay in the heart forever and their memories never fade away. Happy Friendship Day, dear best friend. Missing you a lot!

A daily thought. A silent tear. A Constant wish that you are near. Words are few but thoughts are deep. Memories of our friendship I will always keep.

