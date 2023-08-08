International Cat Day 2023: Five most expensive cat breeds from around the world

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK The five most expensive cat breeds from around the world.

Happy International Cat Day 2023! It's a day to celebrate our beloved furry friends from around the world, and this year we are taking a look at five of the most expensive cat breeds from around the world.

From the exotic Bengal cats to the rare Maine Coon cats, these five breeds come with a hefty price tag, but they're worth every penny for those who can afford them. So let's take a look at what makes these cat breeds so special and get an idea of their prices.

Bengal cat: This breed is a hybrid of an Asian Leopard Cat and a domestic cat, and it has a beautiful spotted coat that makes it stand out from other breeds. Bengals are known to be very social and interactive, which makes them great pets. They are also very active and require plenty of space to run around in. The average price for a Bengal cat is around $2,000 to $4,000 (approximately Rs 165,520 to Rs 3,31,2512).

Savannah cat: This breed was created by crossing an African serval and a domestic cat, and it is well-known for its unique appearance. Savannah cats look like small cheetahs and have a very wild look to them. They are also known for their intelligence and active personalities. Savannah cats usually cost between $2,500 and $20,000 (approximately Rs 2,07,017 to Rs 16,56,135) depending on their origin and markings.

Maine Coon cat: This breed is native to North America and is known for its large size and long, thick fur coat. Maine Coons are very friendly and make great family pets. They are also very intelligent and can learn a few tricks if you're willing to put in the time and effort. The average cost of a Maine Coon cat ranges from $1,500 to $4,000 (approximately Rs 1,24,211 to Rs 3,31,227).

Scottish Fold cat: This breed is native to Scotland and is known for its unique folded ears that give it an adorable appearance. Scottish Folds are also very intelligent and enjoy playing with their owners. They usually cost anywhere from $1,500 to $4,500 (approximately Rs 1,24,198 to Rs 3,72,592) depending on their origin, markings, and age.

Ragdoll cat: This breed is known for its beautiful blue eyes and long silky coat. Ragdolls are very gentle and affectionate cats that love being around people. They are also quite active and require plenty of playtime and attention from their owners. The average cost of a Ragdoll cat ranges from $1,500 to $4,000 (approximately Rs 1,24,211 to Rs 3,31,227) depending on their origin and markings.

