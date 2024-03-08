India's filter coffee secures No. 2 spot among top 38 best coffees globally, full list revealed

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE India's filter coffee ranks 2nd globally

India's beloved filter coffee has secured the prestigious No. 2 spot on TasteAtlas's recently released list of the ‘Top 38 Coffees in the World.’ This recognition highlights the unique brewing style and rich flavour profile that has made South Indian filter coffee a global favourite.

The list, compiled by the popular food and travel guide platform, celebrates the diverse world of coffee. The top-ranked coffee on TasteAtlas's list, Cuban Espresso, is a sweetened espresso shot made with dark roast coffee and sugar. The sugar is added during the brewing process, which can be done with a stovetop espresso maker or an electric machine. This unique preparation method creates a light-brown foam on top of the coffee.

At number two we have filter coffee. So, what exactly makes South Indian filter coffee so special? The brewing process is key. Traditionally, coarsely ground coffee beans are brewed in a stainless-steel filter called a dawara. Hot water slowly drips through the grounds, resulting in a strong and aromatic coffee decoction. This decoction is then typically mixed with hot milk and sweetened with milkmaid or another form of condensed milk. The result? A creamy, slightly sweet coffee with a bold and delightful kick. Better known as "filter kaapi" in South India, this coffee drink has become a countrywide phenomenon.

Curious about the other contenders that made the cut? Here's a glimpse of the top 10 coffees on TasteAtlas's list:

Cuban Espresso (Cuba) South Indian Coffee (India) Espresso freddo (Greece) Freddo cappuccino (Greece) Cafe Bombon (Spain) Cappuccino (Italy) Turkish Coffee (Turkiye) Ristretto (Italy) Frappe (Greece) Vietnamese Iced Coffee (Vietnam)

TasteAtlas's list offers a starting point for coffee aficionados to embark on a global coffee adventure. But one thing is certain – India's filter kaapi has cemented its place among the world's most celebrated coffee experiences.