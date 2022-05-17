India is official country of honour at 2022 Marche du Film aka Cannes Film Market. What does it mean?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ FESTIVALDECANNES At Cannes Film Market 2022, India is the official country of honour

India will be the official country of honour at the Cannes Film Market also known as Marche du Film, scheduled to take place from May 17 to May 25. The country is celebrating its 75th year of Independence and this occasion is coinciding with Cannes Film Festival's 75th anniversary. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur is in France and will lead the biggest Indian contingent to walk on the Cannes red carpet ever. Thakur will lead the Indian delegation comprising top personalities including Shekhar Kapur, A R Rahman, Prasoon Joshi, R Madhavan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vani Tripathi, Pooja Hegde and folk artist Mame Khan for the red carpet event ahead of the screening of the opening film Coupez (Final Cut) by Michel Hazanavicius.​

For those wondering what the Cannes Film Market or Marche du Film is and what it means to be the 'country of honour', we have got you covered.

Cannes Film Market or Marche du Film

It is the business counterpart of the Cannes Film festival. The Cannes Film Market and the Cannes Film festival are two sides of a coin. The Cannes Film Market welcomes participants from all over the world every year. To date, it represents the largest international gathering of professionals in the film industry. It has become the top venue for promoting films from all over the world. It creates conditions for working, screening films and meeting other professionals much like the Cannes Festival. People swap business cards and projects take off.

India named the official country of honour at the Cannes Film Market

It is for the first time that there will be an official 'country of honour' at the Cannes Film Market. This special focus will continue annually with different nations in the spotlight at future editions.

Indian films to be showcased at Cannes Film Market

As a result of its official 'country of honour' status at Cannes Film Market, a special screening of a restored Indian classic film Pratidwandi, directed by Satyajit Ray, has been planned as part of the Festival’s Cannes Classics selection. In addition, world premieres of a selection of Indian films will be held at the Olympia Cinema. There are six movies in total to be screened in the -- R Madhavan’s directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, scheduled for release in early July, Nikhil Mahajan’s Marathi-language Godavari, Shankar Srikumar’s Alpha Beta Gamma, Biswajeet Bora’s Boomba Ride, Achal Mishra’s Dhuin and Jayaraj’s Tree Full of Parrots.

Panel Discussion on India: The Content Hub of the World

The India Forum will be the first event to open the conference program of the Cannes Film Market on May 19 and will feature acclaimed personalities from India and around the world. The Government of India’s Secretary of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Apurva Chandra, Chairperson of India’s Central Board of Film Certification Prasoon Joshi and veteran Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur among others will lead the panel discussion on topic India: The Content Hub of the World.

Cannes Film Market events to highlight India

India will be highlighted through a series of Cannes Film Market programmes.

-- Goes to Cannes: Film Bazaar and India’s National Film Development Corporation will present their special selection of feature films in post production, still looking for sales agents, distributors or festival exposure on May 21.

-- Cannes Next: Five cutting-edge Indian start-ups will showcase their projects through a dedicated pitching session, highlighting India’s latest innovations in front of film industry professionals and decision-makers.

-- Cannes XR: India will be a partner of the XR-dedicated program that will offer participants a fully immersive experience at the Palais des Festivals.

-- Animation Day: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will join Indian professionals and talents at the animation-dedicated networking cocktail on May 22 to meet and connect with animation film experts and enthusiasts.