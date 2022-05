Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PIB Rocketry The Nambi Effect, Boomba Ride, Dhuin

As many as six Indian films across languages have been selected to be screened at Cannes 2022. The French Riviera which will be taking place from May 16 to 28 also has Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone as one of the jury members. The six Indian films selected are:

1. Rocketry – The Nambi Effect

2. Godavari

3. Alpha Beta Gamma

4. Boomba Ride

5. Dhuin

6. Tree Full of Parrots

--inputs by Devendra parashar