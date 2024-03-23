Holi 2024: 5 health concerns to watch while celebrating with colours

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 health concerns to watch while celebrating with colours

Holi, the exuberant festival of colours, is eagerly awaited each year, marking a time of joy, camaraderie, and cultural richness. As the vibrant hues fill the atmosphere, streets come alive with laughter and merriment, uniting people from all walks of life. However, amidst the jubilant celebrations, it's crucial to recognise that along with the colours come potential health risks that demand attention. In the spirit of embracing this cherished tradition, while ensuring the well-being of all participants, it's essential to be mindful of certain precautions. Here are five health concerns to watch out for while celebrating Holi in 2024.

Skin irritations and allergic reactions:

The synthetic dyes commonly used during Holi festivities can contain chemicals that may cause skin irritations and allergic reactions. These reactions can range from mild itching and redness to more severe rashes and dermatitis. To minimise the risk, opt for natural and organic colours made from flowers, herbs, and vegetables, which are gentler on the skin.

Eye injuries:

Accidental contact with coloured powder or water can pose a significant risk of eye injuries, including irritation, abrasions, and even infections. It's crucial to protect your eyes during Holi celebrations by wearing sunglasses or protective eyewear. In case of any contact with colours, rinse your eyes thoroughly with clean water and seek medical attention if the irritation persists.

Respiratory issues:

The fine particles of colour powder and aerosolised droplets of coloured water can irritate the respiratory tract, especially for individuals with asthma or other respiratory conditions. To reduce exposure, consider wearing a mask or covering your nose and mouth with a cloth while playing with colours. Additionally, avoid inhaling or ingesting colour powder directly to prevent respiratory discomfort.

Waterborne diseases:

Water balloons and water guns are commonly used during Holi to splash coloured water on each other. However, the water used in these activities may not always be clean, increasing the risk of waterborne diseases such as gastroenteritis, typhoid, and cholera. To stay safe, use clean and preferably warm water for playing, and avoid swallowing or getting contaminated water in your mouth.

Sunburn and dehydration:

Holi is often celebrated outdoors under the sun, exposing participants to the risk of sunburn and dehydration. Prolonged exposure to the sun without adequate protection can lead to sunburn, heat exhaustion, and dehydration. Remember to apply sunscreen generously, wear protective clothing, and stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day.

ALSO READ: Holi 2024: 5 dietary changes to shed pounds before this festive season