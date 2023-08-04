Google celebrates Altina Schinasi's 116th birthday with a trendy Doodle: Who was she? Know about her

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google Doodle celebrates Altina Schinasi's 116th birthday.

Google is celebrating the 116th birthday of famous cat-eye frame designer Altina Schinasi with a special doodle, and it is a great way to remember her remarkable contributions to the eyewear industry. Altina Schinasi was a pioneer in the world of eyewear design, creating iconic designs that remain popular today.

Altina was born in New York City on August 4, 1907, and she was the daughter of a wealthy Armenian businessman and his wife. She grew up in a creative household, as her father had a passion for collecting art and antiques. Altina discovered her own passion for art at an early age, and she began sketching and painting when she was just a child. She loved fashion, and she enjoyed sketching clothing designs and accessories.

At a very young age, during the Carnevale festival in Venice, Italy, Altina was instantly enamoured with the 'cat-eye' frame design and thought it would be perfect for her fashion sketches. She quickly set out to design her own version of the 'Harlequin' cat-eye frame, creating a unique style that became an instant classic.

Altina's cat-eye frames were revolutionary at the time. Prior to her designs, eyeglass frames were typically round or oval, but she created a bolder style that emphasized the eyes and made them stand out. Her designs were picked up by numerous famous eyewear companies.

Today, Altina's cat-eye frames are still popular among fashionistas and eyeglass wearers alike. They are often featured in runway shows and magazine editorials, as well as on celebrities like Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid. They are also available from numerous eyewear retailers around the world.

Google's doodle was an excellent way to honour Altina's accomplishments and celebrate her birthday. In the doodle, viewers can see a pair of cat-eye frames with an eye chart in the background. The eye chart also contains the words "Happy 116th Birthday Altina Schinasi!"

Altina's legacy will continue to live on through her iconic designs. She is remembered not only for her pioneering cat-eye frames but also for her commitment to creating fashionable eyewear that is timeless and unique.

