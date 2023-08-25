Dokra Art from Chhatisgarh to Meghalaya Shawl: PM Modi's gifts for Greece leaders

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE PM Modi's gifts for the Greek leaders.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first Indian prime Minister to visit Greece in 40 years. To strengthen the bilateral relationship between India and Greece, he visited the country on August 25, 2023, i.e., today. Earlier today, when the PM arrived in Athens and was welcomed by Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis. PM Modi was also greeted with a ceremonial reception. His visit to Athens came after Johannesburg's visit, where he was attending the BRICS summit. Later on, PM Modi received a rousing welcome upon his arrival at the Hotel Grande Bretagne with chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai,' 'Modi, Modi.' Upon his visit, PM Modi gifted Dokra Art from Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya Shawl and Bidri work Vase Pair from Telangana to the Greece leaders which includes Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, his wife Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis and the President of Greece, Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

Bidri worked Vase Pair (Telangana) to the President of Greece

Bidrivase is a purely Indian Innovation of 500 years old Persian exclusive to Bidar. Bidrivase is cast with an alloy of Zink, Copper and other non-ferrous metals. Pretty patterns are engraved on the casting and inlaid with pure Silver wire. The casting is then soaked in a solution mixed with the special soil of Bidar Fort which has special oxidising properties. This causes the zinc alloy to turn into a lustrous black leaving the silver inlay intact to contrast stunningly with the black background.

Silver Nakkashi is a centuries-old craft. The patterns are first drawn on paper and then transferred on silver sheets. Silver sheets are beaten into shape with hammers and fine tools. Final touching, polishing, and buffing are done to make the article exotic. The work, which is carried out in many parts of India and particularly in the State of Karnataka, requires a lot of hard work, accuracy and excellent skills.

Dokra Art (Chhatisgarh) to Greece PM

Dokra art, also called Dokra is one of India’s prehistoric art forms. One of the earliest expressions of this ancient art is the dancing girl artefact found in Mohenjo-Daro and Harappan excavations. The name of this unusual and attractive art form is named after ‘Dhokar Damar’, a nomadic Indian tribe belonging to the central and eastern part of the country. The common themes of Dhokra art revolve around figurines of Hindu gods & goddesses and different animals.

Dokra Art is a non–ferrous metal casting art using the lost-wax casting technique. This sort of metal casting has been used in India for over 4,000 years and is still used. There are two main processes of lost wax casting: solid casting and hollow casting. Artisans of Dhokra art are mainly from Central and Eastern India. This particular art piece is crafted by artisans from Chattisgarh.

Meghalaya Shawl to spouse of Greece PM

Meghalaya shawls carry a rich history and a royal lineage that dates back centuries. Meghalaya shawls were originally woven for the Khasi and Jaintia royalty, who considered them a symbol of their power and status. The shawls were worn during ceremonial occasions and festivals, and their intricate designs and vibrant colours were a reflection of the royal family's wealth and prestige.

The designs used in Meghalaya shawls were highly symbolic. For instance, the use of animal motifs such as tigers and elephants was a symbol of power and strength, while the use of floral patterns was a symbol of beauty and grace.

Renowned for their warmth and softness, Meghalaya shawls’ weaving is an art form that requires great skill and creativity. The weavers, mostly women, spend hours weaving intricate designs and patterns using traditional weaving techniques. The shawls are made using locally sourced wool, and natural dyes.

The shawls are highly prized for their exquisite craftsmanship and intricate designs. The shawls have also gained international recognition and are sought after by textile enthusiasts worldwide.

