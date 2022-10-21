Diwali 2022: Know date, shubh muhurat, significance and Lakshmi puja vidhi

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Diwali 2022: Know date, shubh muhurat, significance

Diwali 2022: Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of India's most important celebrations. With zeal and excitement, it is celebrated all around the nation. According to the Hindu calendar, the auspicious festival is celebrated during the Amavasya of the Kartik month. This year, the festival of Diwali will be celebrated on October 24. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were lowkey celebrations from the past two years, this year the celebrations will be bigger and better than ever before as the country is relaxed for the COVID-19 outbreak. On this day, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are worshipped and an elaborate puja is performed at home as well as at the workplaces. As per the Hindu epic 'Ramayana', Diwali marks the victory of Lord Rama over evil as he defeated King Ravana and returned back to his homeland Ayodhya along with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman after spending 14 years in exile.

Diwali Puja 2022 Muhurat:

Kartik Amavasya date starts - 24 October 2022, 05.27 pm

Kartik Amavasya date ends - 25 October 2022, 04.18 pm

Lakshmi Puja Pradosh Kaal Muhurta - Night 07.02 - Night 08.23

Lakshmi Puja Nishita Kaal Muhurta - 11.46 pm - 12.37 am

Ratri Muhurta (Profit) - 10:36 pm - 12 am

Lakshmi Puja 2022: Significance

On the day of Diwali, everyone wakes up early in the morning to clean their houses and prepare for puja. They wear new clothes and decorate their houses and temples. Then at the evening during Pradosh Kaal, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are worshipped together.

Goddess Lakshmi is considered to be the goddess of wealth, fortune, luxury, and prosperity while Ganesha is the lord of intellect and wisdom. Further, It is believed that on Diwali night Goddess Lakshmi, bestows her devotees with wealth and prosperity, if prayed to with utmost faith and sincerity.

Lakshmi Puja Vidhi:

It is during the Pardosh Kaal that Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped. Right before the rituals are started, a new piece of cloth is offered to the Goddess. A handful of grains is spread in the middle of the cloth. The next step will be to prepare a 'Kalash'. Fill the Kalash half with Gangajal, betel nut, flower, coin, mango leaves and rice grains. Place an uncut coconut with is fiber protruding upward in such a manner that the mango leaves remain partly inside and partially outside-facing upward.

Then prepare puja ki thali, comprising rice grains, which will have to be placed in a heap. A lotus is then drawn using haldi powder over the grains and Goddess Lakshmi's idol is kept on it along with Lord Ganesha's idol. Once the Lakshmi-Ganesha idols are strategically placed, you can also seek the blessings of the god and goddess by keeping your books, pen or any such personal belonging. With all this done, now is the time to light the lamp. Light a special Diwali Diya, and place it in the puja ki thali. Devotees then worship Goddess Lakshmi, seeking her blessings for prosperity, success and happiness.

