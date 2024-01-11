Chin Tucks to Wall Slides: 5 exercises to reduce neck hump

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 5 exercises to reduce neck hump

A neck hump, also known as a Dowager's hump or buffalo hump, is a common issue caused by poor posture, prolonged periods of sitting, or improper alignment of the spine. This hump can lead to discomfort, pain, and reduced mobility. Fortunately, incorporating targeted exercises into your routine can help reduce a neck hump and promote better posture. Here are some effective exercises to alleviate and prevent this condition.

Chin tucks:

Chin tucks are another beneficial exercise for addressing a neck hump. While sitting or standing, retract your neck as in the previous exercise, then gently tuck your chin down toward your chest. Hold for a few seconds and release. This exercise helps activate the muscles in the front of your neck and encourages proper alignment.

Neck retraction exercises:

Perform neck retractions by sitting or standing with your spine straight. Gently draw your head backwards, bringing your chin toward your neck without tilting it up or down. Hold for a few seconds, then return to the starting position. Repeat this exercise to strengthen the muscles that support the neck and upper spine.

Shoulder blade squeezes:

Sit or stand with your back straight, and gently squeeze your shoulder blades together. Hold for a few seconds and release. This exercise targets the muscles between the shoulder blades, promoting a more aligned and upright posture.

Cat-Cow pose:

These yoga postures stretch and mobilise the spine. Start on all fours with hands shoulder-width apart and knees hip-width apart. As you inhale, arch your back and look up (cow pose). As you exhale, round your back and tuck your chin to your chest (cat pose). Repeat 5-10 times, flowing smoothly between the two positions.

Wall slides:

This exercise strengthens your back and shoulder muscles, which support good posture. Stand facing a wall, arms extended overhead with fingers touching. Slowly slide your hands down the wall, keeping your back flat and core engaged. Stop at shoulder height, hold for 5 seconds, then slide back up. Repeat 10 times.

