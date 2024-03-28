Balenciaga's new bracelet sparks internet frenzy over resemblance to clear tape roll and sky-high price tag

Follow us on Image Source : X/TWITTER Balenciaga's tape-like bracelet stirs online frenzy

Luxury fashion house Balenciaga is back in the spotlight, and this time it's for a head-turning (or should we say, tape-turning?) accessory. Their latest bracelet has the internet buzzing, not for its elegance or craftsmanship, but for its uncanny resemblance to a common household item, clear packing tape.

The bracelet, unveiled during Paris Fashion Week's Fall/Winter 2024 collection, features a transparent material wrapped around a core, mimicking a roll of tape. The Balenciaga logo adds a touch of branding but fails to quell the internet's amusement, and in some cases, outrage.

The price tag, estimated at a whopping $4,400, has only added fuel to the fire. Social media users are left scratching their heads, with some calling it ‘absurd’ and others questioning if Balenciaga is just trolling the fashion world. The brand has a history of pushing boundaries with unusual designs, like a $1,790 leather purse resembling a garbage bag and a $3,100 handbag inspired by Kim Kardashian wrapped in caution tape.

But is the tape bracelet just a playful experiment, or a genuine attempt at redefining luxury fashion? Here's a breakdown of the online chatter:

Mockery and disbelief: Many online users find the concept hilarious, with some questioning the practicality and value of a bracelet that mimics a household item.

Luxury with a twist: Some see it as a commentary on consumerism and the ever-evolving definition of luxury. Balenciaga might be challenging traditional notions of what constitutes a valuable accessory.

Déjà Vu: This isn't the first time Balenciaga has used everyday objects as inspiration. Their past collections have featured grocery bags and shopping bags turned into high-fashion handbags.

While the official price and availability haven't been confirmed by Balenciaga, the internet has already made its verdict clear. The 'tape' bracelet is a conversation starter, for better or worse. Whether it's a fashion statement or a social experiment, one thing's for sure: Balenciaga knows how to grab attention.