Baisakhi 2023: Wishes, Quotes, SMS, HD Images, WhatsApp & Facebook statuses to share on Vaisakhi

Baisakhi 2023: The harvest festival of the Sikhs is here. Also known as ‘Vaisakhi’ or ‘Basoa,’ the festival is marked on the first day of the Vaisakh month, which falls on April 13 or 14 in Punjab and Haryana. Celebrated with much fervour, the festival marks the beginning of the new year. It is a harvest festival since Rabi crops are collected. People celebrate the day by bursting firecrackers, wearing new clothes, distributing sweets, celebrating with near and dear ones, visiting Gurudwaras, langars and nagar kirtans and more. Apart from this, Baisakhi also marks the foundation day of the Khalsa community. It is the day when the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh called a special assembly to ask people to lay down their lives for God. After that five people came forward who were later recognized as the 'Panj Pyaare.'

Also, Baisakhi is celebrated in a number of different ways in different parts of India. It is said that Gautam Buddha attained Nirvana in Gaya, Bihar on Baisakhi. In Assam, people celebrate Bihu, in Tamil Nadu, it is known as Puthandu, in Kerala Vishu is celebrated on this day while Bengalis celebrate Pohela Boisakh. On the occasion, share special wishes and images with your loved ones on Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media apps.

Baisakhi 2023: Wishes, Quotes and Messages

Remember, it is a duty for every person in the world to forever stand up, speak up and fight against injustice. Happy Baisakhi 2023!

On this Vaisakhi, let us pray it will be a year with peace, new happiness, and an abundance of new friends. May God bless you throughout the coming season. Happy Vaisakhi!

Bhangre paaea, Gidhe paaea Aao sare milke Baisakhi da tyohaar manaaea Tuhanu sareyan nu Baisakhi de tyohaar de lakh-lakh wadai hove ji.

May Waheguru bless you with growth, health, prosperity and peace on this festival of harvest. Happy Baisakhi.

Asi Apne Parivaar Walo tuhanu Sarya Nu Baisakhi di vadhai dene hai Rabb Mehar Kare.

May Wahe Guruji accept your good deeds and shower you with love and happiness. My best wishes to you and your family on Baisakhi!

I convey my heartiest wishes to you and your family on Baisakhi. May this be the beginning of a lucky year ahead. Happy Baisakhi 2023.

