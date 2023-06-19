7 important safety tips for swimmers

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Safety tips for swimmers

We tend to lose more weight during summer as we sweat a lot and due to tiredness, we eat less as well. But if someone wants to lose weight in a healthy way and remain fit throughout the season then that person must join swimming classes. After work at the office or home, we get so drained due to the scorching heat that we refuse to go to the gym anymore at the end of the day.

However, be it any season, doing some physical activities is very crucial for kids as well as adults to remain fit. Swimming is the perfect option for people who feel lazy to go to the gym. Although, every year several swimming pool drowning cases get reported there is nothing to feel scared about while taking up swimming sessions as there are a few safety tips that one must follow while going swimming.

Read the pool rules: Always try to follow the pool rules. Every public pool has different rules and regulations for using the pool and for conducting which include attire, using toys, etc.

Don't run, just walk: Never run near a swimming pool, always try to walk slowly to avoid slipping on wet concrete. Falling on wet concrete or on the pool can increase the risk of severe injuries.

Dive carefully: Do not dive into an above-ground pool. Always dive into the designated areas of the pools. Most importantly if you want to avoid injuries which can have a lifetime impact then you must dive in carefully each and every time.

No playing: Drowning incidents occur in pools due to playing roughly. Children push each other and jump on each other which causes accidents underwater. Thus, it is always advisable to play carefully to avoid any kind of danger.

Never swim alone: Drowning accidents often occur when a person swims alone. One should never swim alone and children should be never left unsupervised.

No alcohol consumption: Water and alcohol is a deadly combination, no matter how efficient the swimmer is one must never enter the pool after consuming alcohol. Alcohol makes you tired and sleepy.

Avoid overdoing: No matter how much you love water, do not stay in the pool for more than a designated time. Try to come out of the pool once you start feeling tired.

