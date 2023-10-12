Navratri 2023: Five nutritious benefits of eating sattvic food during 9-day festival

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER These are the benefits of eating sattvic food during Navratri 2023.

Navratri is a Hindu festival that is celebrated for nine days and nights in the Hindu month of Ashvin. The festival is celebrated with joy and enthusiasm and people observe religious rituals for nine days. It is a time of festivity and celebration, and one of the most important aspects of the festival is eating sattvic food.

Sattvic food is a type of vegetarian food that is considered to be especially beneficial for physical, mental, and spiritual health. It consists of foods that are low in fat, high in carbohydrates, and free from chemicals or preservatives. The most common items in a sattvic diet include fruits, vegetables, dairy products, grains, and legumes.

During Navratri, eating sattvic food can provide numerous nutritional benefits. Here are five nutritional benefits of eating sattvic food during the nine-day festival:

Improved Digestion: Eating sattvic food during Navratri can help improve digestion. Foods like fruits, vegetables, grains, legumes, and dairy products are all rich in fibre which helps with digestion. Eating these foods can also help reduce bloating and aid in overall digestion.

Increased Energy: Eating sattvic food during Navratri can help increase energy levels. Foods like fruits and vegetables are packed with vitamins and minerals that can help boost energy levels throughout the day. Eating whole grains like oats or quinoa will also provide sustained energy throughout the day.

Improved Immunity: Eating sattvic food during Navratri can help improve immunity. Foods like legumes and dairy products are rich in proteins which are important for building strong immunity to fight off infections. Additionally, fruits and vegetables are packed with antioxidants which help to reduce inflammation and support the body’s natural defenses against illness and disease.

Weight Loss: Eating sattvic food during Navratri can help with weight loss. Foods like legumes, grains, and dairy products are all low in fat but still provide plenty of protein which helps to keep you full for longer periods of time. Additionally, these foods are also rich in fibre which helps to reduce cravings and promote weight loss.

Mental Clarity: Eating sattvic food during Navratri can help improve mental clarity. Foods like fruits and vegetables are rich in essential vitamins and minerals that help to improve brain function and boost cognitive performance. Additionally, dairy products are an excellent source of Omega-3 fatty acids which help to improve focus and concentration.

