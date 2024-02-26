Mango to Chili Pickle: 5 must-try Indian 'achaar' recipes for every palate

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 5 must-try Indian 'achaar' recipes for every palate

Pickle, or 'achaar' in Hindi, is an integral part of Indian cuisine, known for its burst of flavors and versatility. Whether you're a fan of spicy, tangy, or sweet flavours, there's a pickle to suit every palate. With their diverse range of tastes and textures, these five must-try pickle recipes cater to every palate, from spice aficionados to lovers of tangy and sweet delights. So, roll up your sleeves, gather your spices, and embark on a culinary journey through the vibrant world of Indian pickles. Your taste buds will thank you! Here are five must-try Indian pickle recipes that will tantalise your taste buds and add a zing to your meals.

Mango Pickle (Aam Ka Achaar)

Mango pickle is a classic favourite in Indian households, especially during the summer season when raw mangoes are abundantly available. To make this tangy delight, raw mangoes are cut into small pieces and mixed with a blend of spices such as mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, turmeric, red chili powder, and salt. The mixture is then left to ferment in sunlight, enhancing its flavours over time. Mango pickle pairs perfectly with rice, roti, or any Indian meal, adding a burst of sourness and spice to every bite.

Lemon Pickle (Nimbu Ka Achaar)

Lemon pickle is another popular choice, cherished for its refreshing citrusy taste. Whole lemons are cut into quarters and marinated with salt, turmeric, asafoetida, and a special mix of spices. Some variations include adding jaggery or sugar to balance the tanginess. Lemon pickle is quick to prepare and can be enjoyed immediately or stored for a few days to allow the flavours to mature. It serves as a delightful accompaniment to rice dishes, snacks, or even sandwiches.

Mixed Vegetable Pickle

Mixed vegetable pickle offers a colorful and flavourful medley of various vegetables preserved in a spicy marinade. Vegetables like carrots, cauliflower, green chilies, and turnips are chopped into small pieces and mixed with mustard oil, vinegar, salt, and an assortment of spices. This pickle is a great way to preserve seasonal vegetables and can be customized according to personal preferences. Enjoy it as a side dish with your meals or as a topping for sandwiches and wraps.

Chili Pickle (Mirchi Ka Achaar)

For those who crave fiery flavours, chili pickle is a must-try. Green chilies are slit lengthwise and stuffed with a tangy mixture of spices such as fenugreek seeds, fennel seeds, mustard seeds, and turmeric. The stuffed chilies are then immersed in mustard oil and left to marinate, intensifying the heat and flavor. Despite its spiciness, chili pickle adds a kick of excitement to any meal and can be savored with parathas, khichdi, or even as a condiment for snacks.

Sweet Mango Pickle (Meetha Aam Ka Achaar)

Sweet mango pickle offers a delightful twist to the traditional mango pickle, combining the tartness of raw mangoes with the sweetness of jaggery or sugar. Raw mangoes are sliced thinly and cooked with jaggery, vinegar, and a blend of spices until they reach a thick, syrupy consistency. The resulting pickle boasts a perfect balance of sweet and sour flavours, making it a favourite among those with a sweet tooth. Enjoy it as a dessert accompaniment or as a relish with Indian bread like poori or paratha.

ALSO READ: Vegetarian Lentil to Fish Curry: 5 must-try kofta recipes for wholesome dinner