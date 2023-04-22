Heatwave: Mint and raw mango panna helps keep the body cool; know easy recipe

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CULINARY.TRAIL Mint and raw mango panna helps keep the body cool

Mint and Raw Mango Panna Recipe: During summers and heatwaves, Aam Panna is said to be very beneficial for your health in many ways. It not only helps keep the body cool but people even drink it when suffering problems like stomachache, constipation, and nausea. Apart from this, when the mercury is soaring high every day and the temperature is above 40 degrees, drinking mint and raw mango panna becomes all the more necessary. So, let's first know the benefits of drinking aam panna and then let's have a look at its easy recipe-

Benefits of drinking aam panna (Mint and raw mango drink)

1. Aam Panna prevents heat stroke

In summer, there is a lack of electrolytes in the body which results in becoming a victim of heat stroke. So, to avoid this situation a glass of aam panna which is rich in minerals like sodium, magnesium and potassium can help in bringing back the right balance of electrolytes in the body. In this way, by curing electrolyte deficiency, it is helpful in preventing heat stroke.

2. Raw Mango panna is beneficial for the stomach

Aam Panna is beneficial for stomach health in many ways. It contains some active ingredients like aldehydes and esterases etc. which help in improving the digestive system. Also, the vitamin C and vitamin B present in it help in cleaning the intestines. Along with this, it is also effective in the problem of constipation, indigestion and acidity. Not only this, if consumed in limited quantity, it is also helpful in preventing diarrhoea.

Mint and Raw Mango panna (Aam panna) recipe

To make Aam Panna, first, boil raw mangoes. Now grind it coarsely. While grinding, add some mint leaves, roasted cumin and black salt to it. Now add enough water, ice, salt, a little sugar and the juice of 1 lemon to it. Now mix everything well and consume it.

Make this Aam Panna at home and stay healthy all summer long.

