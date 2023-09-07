Goa's flavourful 'Chicken Ros Pao' burger wins Burger Wellington 2023 title

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Goa's 'Chicken Ros Pao' burger wins Burger Wellington 2023 title.

To help determine the 2023 Burger Wellington presented by Garage Project ﬁnalists, burger fans at the August Edition of Visa Wellington On a Plate devoured 200-plus burger entries and voted a whopping 11,500 ratings.

After a week of judging, the ‘Goan Chicken Ros Pao’ burger from One80 Restaurant has become the winner of Burger Wellington presented by Garage Project 2023.

The winning burger takes inspiration from One80 Restaurant’s Executive Chef Chetan Pangam’s mother’s hometown of Goa, and the street food he loves. The burger features a richly spiced chicken curry, a ‘Ros’ omelette, and a unique bun that represents the ‘Poee’ style bread that the omelette and curry are typically served in.

Executive Chef, Chetan Pangam says this year’s Burger Wellington theme of ‘Breaking the Mould’ presented the perfect opportunity for his team to challenge perceptions. “In New Zealand, many people see hotel restaurants as boring, and that was the biggest stereotype I had to break with this burger. I wanted to create a humble street food dish in a winning burger concept. It took a huge team effort, with support from local suppliers, and in particular, I’d like to thank the Claireville Bakery for the custom Poee style bun."

Visa Wellington On a Plate Festival Director Sarah Meikle says the August Edition of the Festival was all about burgers, beer, and encouraging people to get out and support the hospitality sector. “It was fantastic to see Wellingtonians eating out and about, supporting our local venues. The One80 Restaurant burger was a real ﬂavour journey that brought together the fragrant herbs and spices of India, it’s an absolute pleasure to see Chef Chetan and the team take the title this year.”

The August Edition of Visa Wellington On a Plate included Events and Pop-Ups rounding out the programme, including New Zealand’s biggest celebration of good beer, Beervana.

Sarah adds, “With the new festival split it was important to us to offer some events alongside Burger Wellington, and it made sense for these to be burger-related, like the Future of Food event with The Gas Hub, or Beervana-related like the Shining Peak Beer and Oyster Dinner at GPO. We were thrilled for the Everybody Eats team and their ‘To The Rescue’ burger which featured rescued and recycled food from Kaibosh, people could ‘pay as they feel” with all proceeds going towards the charity organization. Over the course of the festival, more than $5000 was raised."

The 2023 Burger Wellington presented by Garage Project award winners are:

One80’s Goan Chicken Ros Pao – Burger Wellington presented by Garage Project Winner Field & Green’s Reuben-esque - 2nd place in Burger Wellington presented by Garage Project Ernesto’s Cocina Cubana - 3rd place in Burger Wellington presented by Garage Project Elixir’s The Phial Of Earen-Dill – Best Use of Theme Myrtle’s Belly and Jelly - Most Innovative Regional Award winners are: Wairarapa - Cafe Medici’s A Perfect Swine Upper Hutt – Bone Face Brewing Co’s Yorkie Dork Hutt City - Twenty-Eight’s Spice is Right Porirua - T Bay Cafe’s The Hot Chick Kapiti - Hey Coastie’s Coast with the Most

The Visa Wellington On a Plate August edition ran from August 11 - 27, 2023.

The Festival will return in 2024 with the May Edition focusing on food Events and Pop-Ups, and the August Edition focusing on burgers and beer, with Burger Wellington and Beervana.

(With IANS Inputs)

Read More Lifestyle News