Chicken, Mutton and Prawns Dishes: 3 lip-smacking Non-Veg recipes to ring in the New Year

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 3 lip-smacking Non-Veg recipes to ring in the New Year.

To celebrate the New Year, throw vibrant get-togethers and create delicious yet easy recipes! Invite friends and family for an evening filled with happiness, humour, and delicious food! Serving some delectable finger foods will make hosting easier and will undoubtedly make your guests happy. Let's toast to a wonderful start to the new year! We bring to you some lip-smacking recipes by Chef Aji Joseph, Head - of Culinary Development, at FreshToHome.

CORDON BLEU CHICKEN POPS

Cordon Bleu Pops are crumb-fried spiced chicken mince dumplings filled with molten cheese. They are crunchy, tender, oozy, more like little bites of heaven and make for a perfect party food.

Ingredients:

Chicken mince: 200 g

Onion, finely chopped - 1 tbsp

Garlic, finely chopped - 1 tsp

Celery, finely chopped - 1 tbsp

Parsley, finely chopped - 1 tsp

Butter: 30 g

Mixed Herbs: 1 pinch

Salt: To taste

White pepper powder: 1tsp

Potato, mashed: 50 g

Cheddar cheese, grated: 25 g

Mozzarella cheese, grated: 25 g

Egg, beaten: 2 nos

Refined flour: 50 g

Bread crumbs: 100 g

Method:

Cooking the chicken:

Heat a non-stick pan and melt the butter. Add the chopped onion, garlic and celery and sauté till translucent. Add mixed herbs and white pepper powder. Now add the minced chicken and cook till the mixture is almost dry with very little moisture content. Make sure the chicken mince is all separated and does not have any lumps. Allow the mixture to cool down and then add the potato mash and mix well.

Preparing the cheese filling:

Mix both grated cheeses, parsley and just enough salt to make a thick cheese mixture.

Assembling the dish:

With the chilled chicken mince mixture, make small dumplings of 15 g each. With the cheese mixture, make smaller dumplings of 1/4th the size of chicken dumplings. Take the chicken dumplings in hand and slightly flatten them. Place the cheese dumplings in the centre of the flattened chicken mixture and reshape back to a ball with cheese completely covered inside. Break 2 eggs and beat them in a bowl. Take 50 g of flour in another bowl. Place the breadcrumbs in the third bowl. Dust the cheese-filled dumplings with flour and then drop them into the egg mixture and then evenly coat them with breadcrumbs. Keep the breaded chicken pops in a refrigerator and let them chill for some time. Heat a saucepan and add oil just enough to immerse a couple of dumplings. When the oil is hot, slide the breaded chicken balls into the oil and allow to fry to a golden brown. Strain them from oil to a butter paper. Serve along with your favourite sauce.

MUTTON SEEKH KEBAB

Seasoned and spiced mutton mince wrapped around metal skewers and cooked on a charcoal fire. The heat and smoke of the charcoal give the seekhs a very earthy and smoky note.

Ingredients:

Mutton boneless: 500 gms

Mutton fat: 25 gms

Egg whole: 1 nos

Besan flour: 50 gms

Onion chop: 100 gms

Cashew nuts: 50 gms (soaked in water)

Ginger chop: 2 tbsp

Garlic chop: 2 tbsp

Green chilly: 2 tbsp

Kashmiri red chilli powder: 2 tsp

Garam masala powder: 2 tsp

Coriander powder: 1/5 tsp

Dry mango powder:1/5 tsp

Jeera powder: 1 tsp

Black cardamom powder: 1 tsp

Cinnamon powder:1 tsp

Black pepper powder: 1 tsp

Coriander leaves: 3 tbsp

Salt: 2 tbsp

Method:

Mince the mutton with all the ingredients except egg and besan flour to a fine mince. To this mince mixture, add beaten eggs and besan flour and mix well. Take a metal skewer and with one’s wet hands take a handful of mince and press and spread it around the metal skewer. Heat a charcoal grill place the skewers of meat above the hot charcoal and turn sides and cook around. Apply some ghee while the seekhs are getting cooked. Once cooked, loosen the ends of the cooked seekhs and slide the seekhs out of the metal skewers. Cut into bite-size pieces and serve along with mint chutney and onion salad.

PEEL AND EAT GARLIC PRAWNS

One of the simplest recipes to make in a jiffy. Whole prawns with shell is pan sauteed with garlic, olives and parsley. One of the easiest recipes to make this prawn preparation with garlic, olives, chilli flakes and parsley makes it very exotic, and the addition of white wine lifts the dish to a different level. The quick cooking retains all the goodness and flavour of the prawns. The outside shell turns a beautiful orangish red, and that’s quite a visual treat. This PEEL & EAT PRAWNS becomes a fun activity by itself along with good company and conversation.

Ingredients:

Prawn with shell: 250 gm

Olive oil (pomace): 30 ml

Prawns (head removed shell cut open and inside intestine removed): 250 gm

Garlic slice: 10 cloves

Chilli flakes: 1 tsp

Olive slices: 5 black & 5 green olives

White wine: 50 ml

Parsley: 2 tbsp

Salt: 1 tsp

Butter: 20 gm

Lemon wedges: 4 nos

Ingredients for butter sauce:

Butter(salted): 50 gm

Lemon juice: half a lemon

Parsley chop: 2 pinches

Soften the butter and mix the lemon juice and parsley to form a soft butter dip.

Method:

Detach and remove the prawn heads and discard them. With a sharp knife, slit open the top or hump side of the prawn along with the shell. Slightly open the slit portion and remove the veins in running water. Heat a non-stick saucepan. Add olive oil and sliced garlic and saute to golden. To this, add the chilli flakes. Drop the cleaned prawns into this hot pan and toss. Add the white wine, olive slices and salt. Toss till the white wine is evaporated. Add the chopped parsley, lemon wedges and butter and toss again. Don’t allow the butter to burn but just coat the prawns which gives them a buttery and silky coating. Transfer to a serving dish and garnish with some chopped parsley. Serve along with the butter lemon dip.

(With IANS Inputs)

ALSO READ: New Year 2024: 5 low-calorie snack recipes for a guilt-free celebration

Read More Lifestyle News